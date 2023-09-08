Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'

The official vignette for “Smoking in the Park (Paraside)” sees Tone in a dream-like state.

Sep. 08, 2023

Tone Stith Releases New EP 'P.O.V'

Rising R&B singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Tone Stith shares his brand-new EP P.O.V via RCA Records. Watch the newly released vignette of “Smoking in the Park (Paradise)" below!

The EP serves as a peek behind the curtain and an opportunity for Tone to let his sincerity shine. In a world where people are afraid of being committed and are more focused on toxic love, Tone wants to be the person that reminds everyone it's ok to love somebody unabashedly and be loved by somebody in return. He’s excited to share his thoughts from his own P.O.V.

The official vignette for “Smoking in the Park (Paraside)” sees Tone in a dream-like state as he reflects on a relationship backdropped by nighttime park scenery. The song and video reach their apex when Tone’s love interest joins him in his paradise, on the park bench.

P.O.V serves as Tone’s follow-up to his previously released fan favorite track “B.E.D” in 2022 and his seven-track project Still FWM, which came out in October of 2021. “B.E.D” and Still FWM displays his smooth vocals and honest lyrics while immersing you into the world of R&B with hints of pop and hip-hop.

These releases are a continuation of that and cements Tone Stith’s status as a quadruple-threat in the entertainment industry. Not only can he play various instruments such as drums, piano, and guitar, but as a songwriter, Tone has penned numerous chart-topping hits, including Chris Brown’s “Liquor,” “Make Love” and “Undecided.”

Although he has many accolades collaborating with others, Stith’s solo music allows him to shine the brightest with his incomparable falsetto and raw talent. With his forthcoming EP, Tone Stith is ready to take his place as an R&B mainstay.

Photo credit: Jack McKain



