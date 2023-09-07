Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers to Reissue Limited-Edition Vinyl of 'Mojo' Album

The special vinyl reissue of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ acclaimed 2010 album, Mojo, set for release on October 20, is available for pre-order now.

Highly requested by fans, the reissue will be available in a limited-edition translucent ruby red double vinyl LP pressing, as well as in immersive Dolby Atmos and Spatial formats; pre-save/pre-order here.

In 2010, Tom Petty said, “With this album, I want to show other people what I hear with the band. Mojo is where the band lives when it’s playing for itself.”

Recorded live in the band’s legendary rehearsal space, “The Clubhouse” in Los Angeles, Mojo was released in June 2010 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

It was the twelfth studio album from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, showcasing the band’s melodic range—from Rock ‘n’ Roll, to Country, to electric and acoustic Blues, to classic moody ballads. Since its release the album has grown in stature and popularity, showing an enduring appeal with the bands most ardent fans. Watch the short film, directed by Sam Jones, about the making of the album here.

The album features the hit “I Should Have Known It,” a driving rock track written by Petty with lead guitarist Mike Campbell that became a live favorite and would appear regularly in the Heartbreakers setlists.

Other highlights include fan favorites “Good Enough,” the blues-y first album single, “First Flash of Freedom” and “Something Good Coming,” a classic Petty composition that was performed by Benmont Tench and Campbell at The Clubhouse as part of the on-line virtual celebration for Petty’s 70th birthday in 2020. Additionally, “Little Girl Blues,” originally an iTunes exclusive, will be available on all streaming platforms for the first time.

The offering is announced ahead of the second inaugural Tom Petty Day, celebrated with The University of Florida Athletic Association on Saturday, September 23, in conjunction with the Gators football game against the Charlotte 49ers, where 90 thousand plus fans will once again sing along to Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down,” one of the favorite traditions amongst Florida fans. This year, the festivities will support Gainesville’s local public schools, with an estimated $100K worth of tickets given to students, parents, teachers and staff within the Alachua County School system to attend the game.

The university will honor rock legend and Gainesville, Florida native all weekend long, recognizing Petty’s life-long philanthropy and service to the communities he called home in Los Angeles and Gainesville. The university will once again partner with the Tom Petty Estate to bring the capsule collection to fans at this year’s game.

The collection launched at the first-ever Tom Petty Day in 2022 and raised $175,000 for local organizations Kids Count and Family Promise. Following last year’s charitable proceedings, the estate and the university will collectively donate the full earnings from the Tom Petty Day x Florida merchandise collection again; read more about Gainesville charities Kids Count and Family Promise.

Earlier this year, the late musician added Doctor to his running list of accolades, after The University of Florida conferred Petty with an honorary Doctor of Music degree; a distinction he dreamt of receiving throughout his lifetime.

To commemorate the degree, the university and estate partnered to launch The Tom Petty Endowment for Guitars & Innovation to support the next generation of artists in the School of Music’s Guitar and new Music Business & Entrepreneurship programs, to which The Petty Estate donated $100,000 in his memory to begin its foundations.

The special reissue of Mojo marks the beginning of Tom Petty birthday celebrations in Gainesville. The rock icon’s birthday, October 20, also marks the 10th anniversary of the Tom Petty Nation fan club. Fans are invited to attend their annual birthday gathering where SiriusXM’s “Tom Petty Radio” will broadcast onsite at Tom Petty Weekend at Heartwood Soundstage. Further festivities include the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s “Wildflowers” exhibit which opened at The Cade Museum in June and will run through the end of the year.

