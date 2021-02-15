Tom Did It Unveils Emotionally Charged Single 'Gone'

Wearing his heart on his sleeve with confessional lyricism, 17 year-old emerging artist Tom Did It has unveiled his emotionally charged new single 'Gone', already earning a place on Spotify's 'tear drop' playlist. Built over a backdrop of hip-hop beats with sprinkles of soft rock produced by 16 year-old producer Max Flynn and pop-tinged melodies, he gets honest as he recounts two sides of a relationship post breakup and how each person deals with it- in this particular case it's how he dealt with breaking up with his girlfriend in early 2020, a few weeks before lockdown.

The song also details what both Tom and his ex went through after the breakup in one of the most challenging years of his lifetime.

"The story behind it was me telling my ex to try and carry on with her life as if I had never been there in the first place: 'You told me to live like before you were gone', and the different situations and contradictory thoughts going on in my head at the time: 'I can't think of why I miss you, you're always causing issues'. In my eyes this song stands out because not only is it catchy and easy to follow but also has a story behind it and a meaning that a lot of young people like myself can relate to" - Tom Did It.

Hailing from Harpenden, UK, Tom Did It is a 17 year-old artist on the rise who learnt how to produce and write music by sheer graft at a startlingly young age. His brand of melodic sung-rap akin to Post Malone, Trevor Daniel and The Kid LAROI has already garnered support from notable platforms and outlets such as Reprezent Radio, DUMMY, Fashionably Early and many more early on in his career.

Listen to "Gone" here: