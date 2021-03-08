Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tokyo Jetz Celebrates International Women's Day With Curated Spotify Playlist

The 25- song vibe starter, features some of today's most influential women in music such as legendary R&B acts like Monica and Brandy.

Mar. 8, 2021  

In celebration of International Women's Day, artist, writer and author, Tokyo Jetz, surprised fans with a curated playlist for Spotify.

The 25- song vibe starter, features some of today's most influential women in music such as legendary R&B acts like Monica and Brandy, to Florida natives like Trina and City Girls.

Each artist featured has inspired Tokyo Jetz musically and personally from their unique sound, motherhood skills and also overall strength that they endure.

Tokyo Jetz kicks off the playlist with her brand new single "SODD" featuring Tokyo Vanity, which is on her anticipated album, Cancel Culture, set for a March 19th release.

Stream Tokyo Jetz International Women's Day Playlist Here.


