Tokyo Indie Band DYGL Release Trippy Video For DON'T YOU WANNA DANCE IN THIS HEAVEN

Highly acclaimed Japanese indie quartet DYGL have released a trippy lyric video for their new single 'Don't You Wanna Dance In This Heaven?' to celebrate the release of their brand new album Songs Of Innocence & Experience out today (July 3rd) via Anniversary.



'Don't You Wanna Dance In This Heaven?' finds DYGL incorporating psychedelic flourishes alongside rock 'n' roll attitude into their gritty indie sentiments.



The song tackles Japan's repressive history, specifically relating to the country's archaic Fuieho law, which, until 2015, forbade people from dancing after midnight.

Watch the video here:





Explaining this law frontman Nobuki Akiyama says, "The government thought that clubs and venues might be promoting drugs and other things, so they banned dancing. It's a symbol of our society - the law has changed now, but only recently."



'Don't You Wanna Dance In This Heaven?' is the latest single to be taken from the forthcoming album Songs Of Innocence & Experience and follows the release of previous singles 'Spit It Out' and 'A Paper Dream'.



Songs Of Innocence & Experience is produced by Rory Attwell (Test Icicles, The Vaccines, Palma Violets) and follows from the band's Albert Hammond Jr produced debut album Say Goodbye To Memory Den in 2017.



Songs Of Innocence & Experience finds DYGL venturing much deeper both musically and lyrically than found on their first record, showing a vastly greater depth to their songwriting prowess. Songs Of Innocence & Experience further cements DYGL as Tokyo's hottest indie exports.



DYGL are celebrating the release of the album in the UK with a headline show at The Lexington, London tomorrow (July 4th) tickets are available via SeeTickets. The band have also been announced Uncool Festival in the US in October alongside SWMRS, Girlpool and more. Tickets and more information on the festival can be found here.





