Toby Sebastian Releases New Single 'Down The Westside'

Get the scoop on the new music from the artist and his upcoming headline tour starting March 20th.
Toby Sebastian has released his brand new single ‘Down The Westside' ahead of kicking off his headline tour across the UK & Europe later this month.
The new single from the highly acclaimed British musician and actor is a powerful indie rock track which boasts a soulful blues-laced rock ‘n' roll swagger made for striding down the Sunset Strip, paired with an inescapable chorus of infectious “oooos” to soundtrack the night as it really gets loose.
Ahead of its global release today (March 8th) players of the multi-million user mobile music game Beatstar have had their chance to tap their way through the riffs and rhythms of ‘Down The Westside' exclusively in app this week. The song is now available worldwide on all streaming platforms here.
Regarding the single Toby says, “‘Down The Westside' is one of those songs that came out of nowhere. When Matty Benbrook (producer and cowriter) and I sat down to have a jam with Donny Little (co-writer of Paolo Nutini's first album and my current guitarist) we exchanged ideas as the song unfolded. It felt so in tune with the rock artists that I grew up listening to - elements of the likes of Bowie, Marc Bolan, and the Arctic Monkeys.
“The song is unlike anything I've ever written before. Exploring this new sound was a refreshing departure from my usual style and a chance to embrace a different tone. ‘Down The Westside' to me is a testament to the power of spontaneous collaboration. I feel the song has an energy that is impossible to resist.”
‘Down The Westside' is a taste of Toby's forthcoming album due for release later this year. Fans can expect to hear the brand new single and more from his highly anticipated record live during his upcoming headline tour.
The tour will start with 10 dates in the UK, kicking off in Cardiff at Clwb Ifor Bach on March 20th and finishing at London's Bush Hall on April 11th. Toby will then play three dates throughout the Netherlands as well as a show in Berlin on April 20th. Full dates are listed below and tickets for all shows are available now via https://tobysebastian.co.uk/pages/tour
March
20th – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
21st – Bristol, The Louisiana
25th – Birmingham, The Hare & Hounds
26th – Nottingham, The Bodega
27th – Manchester, YES (Pink Room)
28th – Newcastle, The Cluny
29th – Glasgow, The Hug & Pint
April
5th – Cambridge, The Portland Arms
6th – Norwich, Voodoo Daddy's
11th – London, Bush Hall
17th – Utrecht, Club 9
18th – Groningen, Luthese Kerk
19th – Haarlem, Patronaat Hall 3
20th – Berlin, Lark
