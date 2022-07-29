Toast To J4 And Elena Gentleman's New Engagement In Latest Song 'Stay With Me'

Multi-genre sensation J4 pulls at our heartstrings in his newest single "Stay With Me" featuring fiancee Elena Gentleman. The song takes listeners through an upbeat pop journey of asking someone to remain by your side and never leave you no matter what lies ahead. The optimistic instrumental pulls inspiration from mid-2010s pop through cheerful percussion, charming vocal layering, and uplifting piano. Elena Gentleman lifts the track to another level by adding an engaging and rich, sonic depth to J4's strong voice. The couple's voices intertwine to create beautiful harmonies that allow us to experience the chemistry not only in their voices but in their relationship as well. Listen HERE.

Joseph Wandass, aka J4, has been sharing faith and hope in the Christian contemporary, country, and pop genres one carefully-penned song at a time. At the top of, 2022, Joe kicked off a songwriting campaign to write "a song a day in 365 days." After moving to Nashville, J4 trained professionally under the direction of vocal master Brett Manning, then later attended Belmont University College of Music and Performing Arts to work under masters Henry Smiley (Russel Dickerson, Kassi Ashton) and Sandra Dudley (Melinda Doolittle, Josh Turner), quickly making a name for himself around the Nashville songwriting community.

In 2015, J4 began opening for headlining artists such as Josh Turner, Gordon Mote, and Lee Greenwood. In 2017, he led worship with Christian music stars Michael W. Smith and Leeland as a member of the New River Fellowship Church of Nashville. That same year, J4 sang background vocals for the alternative pop-rock band Cage the Elephant at the Ryman Auditorium. J4 has written with legendary hit songwriters like Jan Buckingham (Lee Greenwood, Whitney Houston, Tim McGraw, Pam Tillis), John Goodwin (Michael McDonald, Brad Paisley, Steely Dan), Kirsti Manna (Blake Shelton), and James Breedwell (Joey Evancho, Kechi, Jeffrey Li).

He made his debut radio performance in 2018 at WSM National Radio on a tribute for country music legend George Strait and reached number one on the Nashville Reverbnation Songwriter and Pop charts in 2018 and 2019. In addition, he received his first major label song cut on pop artist Kechi's (America's Got Talent) debut album in 2020. That same year, J4 won himself a spot in the Commercial Music Showcase Awards, presented to the four most talented Belmont University College of Performing Arts artists, chosen by local Nashville industry professionals. He then landed on his first national tour, The Extreme Tour, with breakout Christian artist Taylor Zebracki, and continued the rest of the tour as a solo artist.

Connect With J4 Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / YouTube / Spotify / Apple Music