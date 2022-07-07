Titus Shares Anti-cool Kid Anthem Feat. Good Charlotte's Billy Martin

TITUS' new wave of music expresses the two sides of a spectrum that fuses the heydays of pop punk with the lyricism & swagger of hip-hop. The artist is the true representation of a culture clash, giving a voice to those that live in the center but have always felt singular.

Today, he shares new single "Cool," produced by and featuring Billy Martin (Good Charlotte). The track from the rising singer-songwriter - real name Randolph Newman - features a nostalgic, grunge vibe and is a shout-out to all the "uncool" kids, serving as the antithesis of what is so fake right now.

"This is a song I wish I had in my library when I was in high school," shares TITUS. "Identifying and mocking the overinflated ego, that drives a human to believe they are too cool to be accepting of others."

Martin adds, "With a lot of the artists I work with, it takes a minute to get to the hook, the structure or the sentiment of the song. TITUS has an amazing ear for melody and what you hear on this track is literally the first idea he sent me! The guitars have such a 90's vibe and his lyrical take on the song was such a perfect match. He is a hard worker and has a really clear focus on where he wants to take his music career. I'm always driven towards working with artists like that. This is just the start of us working together and I can't wait to see what's next!"

Last month saw the New Jersey-based artist release his take on Kate Bush's "Running Up The Hill." The track immediately went viral, amassing half a million streams already, hitting a new daily streaming peak on July 4. But it is not his covers that are putting TITUS on the map.

This year, he previously released three singles - "SiCK ABOuT U," "Gorgeous Disaster" and "Heaven" - and those, coupled with his 2021 EP Lost Valley, have garnered him attention from both inside the industry and music fans alike. Late last year, he sold out New York City's Rockwood Music Hall and released his collaboration with Nick Martin from Sleeping with Sirens, who lent a feature to his track "Gorgeous Disaster."

Raised by his mother from a single parent household in New Jersey after his parents split; Titus spent his days skating and listening to music. Being biracial and growing up in the only black neighborhood in a predominantly white town his music tastes become a mix of Blink 182 & Taking Back Sunday alongside Dipset & Lil Wayne. His love for music turned back-of-the bus freestyles into recording from his bedroom closet.

The track is available on Soundcloud here: