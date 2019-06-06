Tish Tindall Celebrates Big Birthday With New Album

June 1st 2019: Scottish performer Tish Tindall AKA, The Fabulous TT will release her latest body of work entitled 'Piano Fifty', A clever play on words to celebrate her milestone birthday. The first single 'You're in My Head' which will be the title song for the feature film 'Catch the Moon Mary' will be released on June 9th to celebrate Tishs big day!

'Catch the Moon Mary' by Australian Author Wendy Waters is magical story about a gifted, vulnerable girl who is both saved and damned by an angel who falls in love with her music and claims it in a devilish pact. Tish was approached to write the piece inspired by this enchanting story and her creation is awe inspiring.

'I was honored and excited to create some music for this compelling and spellbinding story. Wendy has written a story which needs to be seen on screen as soon as possible'.

Amongst her talents Tish is the creator and on stage Narrator of Robert Burns The Musical, Tish inspires audiences as she brings the genius of an 18th century writer into the 21st century with a passionate yet playful portrayal, of the man who gave the world "Auld Lang Syne". 'Robert Burns the Musical will be playing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival through August 12th to 19th.

For more information please visit www.thefabuloustt.com





