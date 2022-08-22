Tink Releases New Album 'Pillow Talk'

US R&B musician TINK debuts her newest album "Pillow Talk" globally on August 19th, via Winter's Diary / EMPIRE.

This 16-track album, her most honest and vulnerable to date, shows Tink's potential fully realised and now flourishing more than ever before. "Pillow Talk" is a tour de force of Tink's prowess as an RnB prodigy, encompassing technical elements of production, arrangements and features and carefully balancing them against components such as exquisite lyricism and nuanced themes of being in love to self love.

Executive produced by multi-platinum producer and VP of A&R at Empire - Hitmaka, the album features an impressive roster of artists including 2 Chainz, TOOSI, Fabolous, G Herbo, Muni Long and more.

At its core, "Pillow Talk" is the product of years of evolution shining through as an authentic representation of Tink's longevity in music, and her ability to shine light on her newfound identity as an effortlessly authentic, raw, and genuine singer/songwriter.

Following the success of her 2021 LP, Heat of the Moment, Pillow Talk marks a new era for the artist who boasts signings with Empire for distribution and a co-sign by Cardi B that recognises her undeniable star quality as "the future of R&B."

With the release of Pillow Talk, Tink focuses on her independence after years of evolution throughout her expansive career. From her early days signed with Timbaland and the restriction years of label politics, the 27 year old star is now declaring her autonomy in her career, and proudly owns all of her masters/catalog.

On track "Oooh Triflin," feat. Fabolous; a powerful anthem of realisation and self awareness as she embarks on her journey of self love. In Triflin, Tink realises in a moment of sudden awareness that the men she spends time with are not worth the effort and love, asserting that she will no longer continue to wait for someone to change.

In contrast, her track "Goofy" illustrates the nuances of how powerful attraction can blind judgment and self awareness. On "Goofy," Tink admits "I ought to be ashamed, my momma she ain't raise me like that," while acknowledging that "usually i'm independent but.." sometimes love can truly make you act "dumb as s."

"Goofy is one of the boldest songs I ever cut... I'm speaking on how crazy men can make us, especially when you're tied to a person you love. We've all been crazy in love before, so I know women will relate." -Tink

Her lyricism masterfully narrates experiences that are shared by so many with effortless precision, never shying away from the difficult themes of self judgment, guilt and self consciousness that plague relationships. She tells it like it is, showing true strength in her vulnerability. In addition to her masterful storytelling abilities, her skills as an inventive RnB songstress also shine through on "Pillow Talk."

She carefully incorporates new and bold elements, such as harp motifs on "Mine," with essential 90s RnB roots sampling from favourite musicians like Destiny's Child and Brandy. Her ability to integrate experimental elements with classic RnB fundamentals produces a record that is both new and nostalgic, a modern remaster of an old classic.

"Making Cater was real organic. I sent Hitmaka a list of songs that I wanted to reference on my next album. 'Cater 2 U' by Destiny's Child has always been a favourite of mine. We went to the studio , and I recorded my verse over just the keys. Then an hour later Hitmaka came in and added the drums and beat around it. So we really built it up in one night. We sent it to 2 Chainz and he vibed with it a lot ... & that was exciting for Me!!! Hearing it all come together. Piece by piece." explains TINK.

"Pillow Talk" exudes a strong diversity through Tink's ability to lean into a wide range of themes. This includes concepts ranging from separation anxiety on "Cum'n 2" that contrasts with the security and affection of a deep relationship in the interlude "25 Reasons Interlude" where she lists the reasons why she's in love with her partner.

Her exploration of the multifaceted experience of love concludes with her final track, "I Choose Me," where Tink ends her narrative declaring that she chooses herself above the partners that have "wasted" her time. She "chooses Me.. ain't nothing worth more than my peace."

This new album is both a culmination and a recognition of her successes and accolades throughout her career. The first single off the project "Cater ft. 2 Chainz" hit the #1 Most Added at Urban Radio and is currently charting in the Top 40.

In June, Tink's single "Cut it Out" off of her project "Heartless Romantic" (2020) went certified gold as well as her single "Bottom Bitch", for which she was presented with a plaque by Empire's founder Ghazi Shami during her appearance on Breakfast Club on Power 105.1 FM last week.

"Many of these songs were written solely by me, I'm still pushing my pen. Hitmaka and I put a lot into this." Playing with the name, this album indeed feels like you are, "laying in your bed talking to your guy or girl. It's a very sexy, soft mood." says Tink.

Listen to the new album here: