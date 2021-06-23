Timmy Brown Releases New Video For 'Good Life'

Coming off the heels of his debut album, Timmy Brown released his new music video for "Good Life" today. The video for the title track from the album will also be in rotation on CMT Music starting July 19. Watch here as Timmy transports you to the beach having a good time with your friends. This video is the perfect carefree visual to capture a lighthearted summer vibe. Filmed by Justin Mayotte while Timmy was on tour in Florida, the video showcases the joy that he has about life. Timmy proves it's always a Good Life with scenes on the beach, playing golf and partying with friends.

"Timmy's vocal delivery reminds me of a mix of Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan with a flare of David Lee Murphy. Timmy Brown shows his appreciation to the Country Music he grew up on." - Michelle Lee, Smoked Country Jam/Bluegrass Borderline

"I'm so excited for everyone to see this music video. This song is the title track of my new album "Good Life." We had a blast filming during a mini-tour I had in Florida. I hope everyone can feel the positive energy throughout the music video and listening to the song!" says Timmy Brown.

Good Life debuted at No. 17 on the iTunes Top Country Albums chart and had over 500,000 streams in the first weekend. Be sure to check out the video that everyone will be singing along to this summer.

Timmy Brown is a singer, songwriter, and recording artist from Norton, Massachusetts and is best known for his dedication to creating expressive and energized country music. Brown's debut EP Leave This Town was released in April of 2016 and on April 18th of that year Timmy's first single, titled "Lil Bit," was released on iTunes where it reached the Top 100 charts in a matter of twenty-four hours. In the fall of 2017, Brown auditioned for Season One of the "American Idol" reboot on ABC and finished in the top sixty contestants. His infectious energy, talent, and enthusiasm have made him a local favorite throughout the New England area. In 2019, Brown was voted New England Country Music's Local Male Artist of the Year for the fourth year in a row. Timmy Brown has opened for a number of popular artists including Dustin Lynch, Kane Brown, LANCO, and Lindsey Ell. Brown's latest album Good Life, produced by Josh Gleave, released in 2021 with a track-list of ten first-class, brand new songs. Track four from the album, "Play It By Beer", will appear as the album's single and accompanied by a new music video that will be released later this month. Also appearing on Good Life is "If You Were Here" dedicated to Brown's beloved grandmother, who pushed Brown to pursue his dream of a music career. Brown's dedication and love of music is evident when he is performing on stage. It is his devotion to the country genre and his natural ability to draw in and connect with his audience that has earned Brown such a loyal fan base.