Tim & The Glory Boys Announce 'Home-Town Hoedown Tour' Dates

Canadian band Tim & The Glory Boys are known for their feel good, high-spirited songs that cross generations and bind communities. Formed in 2013, the JUNO award-winning act were nominated for two Canadian Country Music Awards in 2021 for "Rising Star" and "Group of the Year".

Multi-award-winning lead singer Tim Neufeld, Colin Trask (dobro/percussionist), and Brenton Thorvaldson (banjo/guitar) are born entertainers who call their boot-stompin' anthems "bluegrass-meets-gospel-meets-Canadiana". The band is currently putting the finishing touches on their new full-length album which will be released by Sony Music Entertainment Canada, their debut album for the label.

Their latest single "Bloodlines" has been featured on Spotify's Next From Nashville, All About Country, Top Christian Contemporary, Top Christian and Gospel playlists, to name just a few, and now Tim & The Glory Boys are bringing their "Home-Town Hoedown Tour" to the US in March/April, performing in select cities. "Don't get me wrong, we love playing big city stages, but our hearts are with the small towns. What some folks call 'fly over country', we call 'Our Country and Our People'", says Neufeld. "We live to fire up the bus and tour through these beautiful and underappreciated communities off the beaten path. Doesn't matter if you catch us in a theater, a church, or an old barn, it's always an unforgettable boot stompin', banjo pickin' party - a 'Hoedown' if you will!"

"'Bloodlines' is a song about family, faith, and legacy. It's a song of hope for hard times", says Neufeld, and the poignant video was directed by David J. Redman. The band co-wrote the track with writer-producer Zach Kale (Gabby Barrett, Florida Georgia Line) and with its contemporary production and heartfelt lyrics, the song illustrates the importance of acknowledging and thanking the people in your life who stand by your side and support you through difficult times.

Tim & the Glory Boys last single "Me Without You" has garnered almost 7 Million combined streams and, along with the track "Without A Prayer," landed the group two straight top 10 singles on Canadian Country Radio.

The band has released two albums independently - 2016's "Hootenanny!", which won the JUNO Award for "Contemporary Christian and Gospel Album of the Year" in 2017, and "The Buffalo Roadshow", which was nominated for a JUNO in 2019 for "Contemporary Christian and Gospel Album of the Year".

As committed road warriors, Tim & The Glory Boys play between 100-200 concerts per year, including recently opening for singer-songwriter Tenille Townes on the Canadian leg of her "Girl Who Didn't Care Tour". There are lots of beautiful places that the band wants to go to spread their feel-good message. Don't be surprised if they get into some shenanigans along the way either. They are, after all, a band who have (amongst other things) turned riding buffalo into a lifestyle and tried to play hockey (in full gear) in a swimming pool. It's all documented throughout the band's always charming social media adventures. "We call it blue collar humor," says Neufeld. "We're just trying to relate and be real."

Tour Dates

MAR 15 - SIOUX FALLS, SD - GOOD NEWS CHURCH

MAR 18 - CODY, WY - CODY BIBLE CHURCH

MAR 19 - ABSAROKEE, MT - ABSAROKEE EVANGELICAL CHURCH

MAR 29 - MONTESANO, WA - CALVARY CHAPEL OF MONTESANO

MAR 31 - SWEET HOME, OR - HOPE CHURCH

APR 2 - CENTRAL POINT, OR - NEW BEGINNINGS CHURCH

APR 3 - REDDING, CA - CROSS POINTE COMMUNITY CHURCH

APR 5 - RENO, NV - HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH

APR 6 - AUBURN, CA - AUBURN GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH

APR 7 - FRESNO, CA - NORTHPARK COMMUNITY CHURCH

APR 9 - YUMA, AZ - THE ROCK CHURCH