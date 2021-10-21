Tim Kelly Shares New Single 'Home' From Upcoming Debut Album

Tim Kelly shared a new single titled "Home." The second single from his debut album Ride Through the Rain, the track was produced by his son Ruston Kelly and features vocals from Lucie Silvas. Ride Through the Rain arrives on November 5; two days later on November 7, Tim Kelly will perform at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville as Ruston's special guest.

"I wrote 'Home' when reflecting on how once you find your place with another person, your greatest comfort comes from being with them, no matter where life takes you," says Tim Kelly. "I thought about Lucie Silvas singing with me on this song because not only is she a fantastic singer and artist in her own right, but she is an amazing person, and lives in a way that personifies what 'Home' is all about."

After touring with Ruston as his pedal steel guitarist and playing on his last two albums, Kelly was prodded by his son to finally make a record that captured his own expressive voice. The album's first single, "Leave This Town" was released last week along with a live performance video featuring Ruston. Both Tim and Ruston appeared on SiriusXM's Sunday Service with Sarah Burke to discuss the song and their musical rapport. The song was also featured on NPR's New Music Friday playlist.

Tim Kelly first became curious about the guitar after hearing his brother's vinyl copy of The Ventures' Walk, Don't Run. Later, after hearing Jackson Browne's version of "Take It Easy" for the first time, Kelly was inspired to learn pedal steel guitar. As a young adult, he played in bands, joined his college pop and jazz ensemble as lead guitarist, and won talent competitions as a singer-songwriter around Texas.

However, as a newlywed, he made the decision to follow in his father's footsteps and take a job in the company where his father had worked for decades, putting his music career on pause. "I kept the day job, but there have been very few days in my life that music hasn't been some part of it, even if only for an hour," Kelly says. Flash forward three decades and he's traded an office for a writer's room in Nashville and Ride Through the Rains fulfils the potential he showed many years ago.

