Tim Green Rejoins All Day I Dream With THE MOSS

Tim Green has become a beloved member of the All Day I Dream family in recent years, bolstering the label's discography with various remixes and Sampler contributions, in addition to his lauded EP debut, 'Vacation To Life.' With summer's arrival just around the corner, the timing feels right for a brand new edition to Green's label collection: 'The Moss EP.'

Three compositions comprise the record, whose title track kicks off the journey. "Moss" is a slow burner, with soft piano chords and pads leading into impassioned vocals as the track reaches its peak. "Coriolis" picks up in tempo, ebbing and flowing through its ten minutes with crescendoing string sections, hollowed drum layers, and a vocal theme that ties the EP together thematically. The layers bounce off one another in some parts, while in others join in a seamless embrace.

The final element of 'The Moss EP' was once a secret bootleg that now comes to light. "Tidal (Tim Green Remix)" was written in a single morning, right after a spark of remix inspiration came to the artist the night before. While maintaining the core elements of the original, Tim creates a more delicate soundscape around it. Instrumentals are softened ever so softly, yet an added section post-breakdown makes "Tidal" more suited for the dancefloor.

From his early days being championed by Sven Väth to the prolific deep house producer he's become today, Tim Green's proceeded at a juggernaut pace since making his break into the global dance arena. Cityfox, Moshi Moshi, Cocoon, Dirtybird and Get Physical are just a few of the institutional imprints he's signed his work to-in addition to an impressive resumé that includes an Essential Mix, a regular stream of 250,000 listeners a month on Spotify, and gigs spanning from Panorama Bar to Tomorrowland.

