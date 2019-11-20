Tim Barr (Silverbird) Shares 'Crimson Kid', Debut LP 'Sign Of The Good Times' Out Jan 31

Today, Tim Barr releases "Crimson Kid" off of his upcoming LP, Sign Of The Good Times. Glide praised the single, "Barr melds shades of Ride and Slowdive atop sweet and seductive floating melodies, creating a dreamy wave of harmony."



Tim Barr says, "Crimson Kid is about a desire for a secure and peaceful future. A future that is ungraspable yet free." Through layers of guitars flowing across soothing vocals, "Crimson Kid" exudes this unrestricted relieving world.



"Crimson Kid" comes after the release of "First Kiss" and "Wolves" off of his upcoming debut LP Sign Of The Good Times to be released January 31st. The album was self-produced to half inch 8 track in Tim's apartment. Sign Of The Good Times tackles accepting and appreciating the totality of the human experience as it is.



Tim Barr is an independent musician from New York City.



Early highlights of Tim's career include playing bass for Lana Del Rey during the Lizzy Grant era and fronting the late 2000s band Recluse. Tim formed the band Silverbird in 2013. Around this time, he had an opportunity to study with Mike Longo, who was the pianist for the late great Dizzy Gillespie. It was Mike Longo that helped shape Tim's musical philosophy.



In the summer of 2013, Tim met and formed a lasting musical partnership with UK-based producer Kristofer Harris, singer for Story Books and whose work also includes stints with Smoke Fairies and Belleand Sebastian. Harris produced and recorded both of Silverbird's releases-2014's Surface Life, and 2015's Pureland. In 2015, Tim lived at the Fire Lotus Temple in Brooklyn. While practicing Zen he recorded the Monastery Demos, a collection of acoustic songs, which would later become the album Pureland. The debut single and video off of Pureland, "Running," premiered in Noisey in 2015 and provided material for three consecutive years of CMJ concerts, two tours, and several placements, the most notable being "Hollow Heart," which was featured in two separate episodes of ShoTime's hit series Shameless.



In time, music videos were released for the Silverbird songs Sky, Smile, Hollow Heart, and Mountain, which have garnered almost a million views. Interviews and reviews have been featured in USA Today, CMJ, The Aquarian Weekly, Nylon, Line of Best Fit, Noisey and numerous other blogs from America, Europe, and Japan.



When not playing music, Tim is one of New York's Bravest, working as a NYC firefighter.

Listen to "Crimson Kid" below.



Sign Of The Good Times - Tracklisting





01. Where Do The Rivers Flow When I'm Hungry For You

02. 747

03. I Become Everything

04. Crimson Kid

05. Heaven

06. Wolves

07. First Kiss

08. Multiply

09. Sign Of The Good Times

Photo Credit: Justin Lao





