Tim Baker Shares Video For 'The Eighteenth Hole'

Tim Baker had a big 2019, releasing his debut solo album, Forever Overheard, in spring on Arts & Crafts, heading out on multiple tours across North America. Today he celebrates it all with a stunning video for "The Eighteen Hole", shot in Baker's native Newfoundland, directed by Adrian Vieni and Amos Le Blanc. The video outlines the fractures that can happen in relationships, with Vieni describing the ethos as, "an intimate study of human emotion and connection. It acts as a time capsule, capturing the profound impact others have on us throughout our lives, and the shared experiences that connect us. With each moment, we're reminded of the choices we've made, the trajectory we've taken, and people we've met that haave shaped us into who we are today."



Watch below!



Discussing, Tim stated, "It was the first video I've ever been a part of where I was almost completely hands off with the production. My manager Jase reached out to Amos, who we've been a fan of for quite some time and shared a series of scenes that I'd dreamt up. It was decided that he would fly to Newfoundland with his producer, cinematographer and crew and use pretty much the entire budget just slowly shooting as many beautiful, sad, interesting scenes as they could in a week. I never saw anything until the first assembly about a month later. I love it so much. It's very fitting but open, nostalgic but new and I hope you like it."



Tim released The Eighteenth Hole Variations EP on October 18, which featured a gorgeous vocal trio reconfiguration of the album track, as well as the song performed as solo piano.



Forever Overhead just claimed the 'Top 10 Folk Album of 2019' via Exclaim who noted, "The record draws deep from the past with both exaltations and mournful reveries...'All Hands' bows gratefully to the past while 'The Eighteenth Hole' lingers on 'what-ifs'...Forever Overhead is a resounding act of preservation in an age of unprecedented destruction." And CBC Music has also lofted the album on to its Year End round up noting, "it's these hushed, vulnerable moments that highlight Baker's songwriting mastery best."



Tim signs off with his final headline show of 2019 tonight in his home-town of St. John's Newfoundland. He will tour the UK (London show is already SOLD OUT) and Europe, beginning with dates in Portugal, heading to Ireland, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands over January and February of 2020 (all dates are noted below).

Tour Dates:

12/16 - St. John's, NL @ Club One

01/02 - Porto, PT @ Casa da Música

01/15 - Lisbon, PT @ Musicbox Lisboa

01/22 - London, UK @ Servant Jazz Quarters

01/24 - Shrewsbury, UK @ Henry Tudor House

01/26 - Dublin, IE @ Upstairs at Whelans

01/29 - Cardiff, UK @ Acapella

01/31 - Bristol, UK @ Hare on the Hill

02/02 - Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert

02/07 - Neuburg, DE @ Piú Piano

02/09 - Vienna, AU @ Chelsea

02/12 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Jazz Cafe

02/13 - Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk

02/15 - Groningen, NL @ Lutherse Kirk &

02/16 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vrendenburg &

& Kacy and Clayton

Photo Credit: Lindsay Duncan





Related Articles View More Music Stories