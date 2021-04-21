Tim Ayre Shares New Single 'Miami Drive'

Today, Sydney based musician, composer and vocalist Tim Ayre shares his latest single "Miami Drive", out via Kitsuné Musique. The road-trip ready release, full of fizzy guitar riffs, continues on the theme of wanderlust established in his previous single 'Mexican Holiday". Both tracks are taken from his upcoming EP Modern Life, set to be released later this year.

On the track, Tim shares: 'With the lack of travel recently I was writing songs that made me think about being away somewhere. 'Miami Drive' initially started with that idea. Things took a funny turn when Ollie (the music video director) and I got together to work out how we could shoot a clip about Miami while being stuck in Australia. We eventually found a street in regional Victoria called Miami Drive so we made our way down there hoping to film some bits for the video - instead of palm trees and sunshine we were met with servos and chiko rolls, in a funny way it showed an amazing side to Australian holiday culture.'

The single is accompanied by a playful music video featuring Tim, a windy road and some Australian holiday essentials.

Expanding on the video, Director Ollie Birt explains: 'Tim and I really wanted to take a trip to Miami to shoot this clip but for some weird reason the planes weren't flying. We instead used the budget to buy a car off a grumpy man named Greg and drove around for several days looking for Miami. Unfortunately, we couldn't find it. As we drove, we kept having these strange visions of objects and names, it was as if we were being drawn toward some mysterious town. Tim reckons it's Atlantis, I reckon we are going insane.'

Tim Ayre is a composer, singer and songwriter based in Sydney, Australia. Known for being half of the duet Tim & Jean, Ayre is now pursuing the adventure solo. Influenced by The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Flaming Lips, Stevie Wonder or Daft Punk, he gathers all these references and encapsulates in his compositions. From his room to the studio, Tim Ayre crafts on his own luxurious dream pop blending guitar, drums, bass and synth that he all master. The result is a colourful yet nostalgic sound that borrows the authenticity of yesterday and turns it into a modern and vintage aesthetic.

Tim Ayre released his self-titled debut solo EP in November 2019 on Kitsuné Musique. Recorded in a Melbourne home studio, it was released to wide acclaim and has since received over 1.24 million streams and seen overwhelmingly positive coverage from radio stations Triple J, KCRW, BBC1xtra, and publications including Surviving The Golden Age, Variance Magazine, BIRP.FM, Indie Shuffle, Earmilk and The Line Of Best Fit. He's also had support from tastemakers in the space such as Roosevelt, Folamour and Touch Sensitive. Following the release of the single 'I Want It' in 2020 and now the latest single 'Mexican Holiday', Tim Ayre is shaping up for a big year ahead.

Watch the new music video here: