Tim Atlas Unveils Imaginative EP 'Matinee'

Brooklyn-based multi-hyphenate singer, songwriter, and producer Tim Atlas shares his latest EP, Matinee, out via Nettwerk. This EP follows the release of three singles; “The Deceiving,” “Lifeboat” with French-Italian artist Raphael Futura, and “Lighthouse.”

“Matinee is associated with a lot of different feelings for me. I remember skipping school to go to the movies & ridding yourself of any intentions that day,” says Atlas.

He continues, “It's laid back and I think it makes you relaxed in a Sunday morning kind of way. Le Soir had us up all night long, and this EP begins when the sun comes up at 5 in the morning.”

Singles from the Matinee EP have already garnered widespread support across DSPs. “The Deceiving” was added to several key Spotify editorial playlists, including New Music Friday (4.1M likes), All New Indie (1.2M likes), and aloe (168K likes), and momentum continued with “Lighthouse” hitting Spotify's Indie Arrivals playlist as well as “Breakthrough Indie” at Amazon Music, “Fresh New Indie” at YouTube Music and “New Tracks (Pop)” at TIDAL.

Matinee contrasts distinctly with Tim's August 2023 EP Le Soir (HERE). While Le Soir saw Tim debut a more grungy, industrial sound to create his take on the evening experience, Matinee is a whimsical, sun-splashed record that feels like an escape to a cinematic world. Both EPs were conceived shortly after Tim's move from Los Angeles to Brooklyn, a transition that helped him become more comfortable expanding his sound to new genre frontiers.

After the release of Le Soir, Tim embarked on a ten-stop fall headline tour, where he notably sold out Mercury Lounge in New York, Moroccan Lounge in LA, and Brick and Mortar in San Francisco. On tour, Tim has supported artists such as Jungle Giants, Magic City Hippies, and Goldroom, while his avid fan base has helped him garner over 150 million streams to date. Stay tuned for updates on more Tim Atlas shows.

