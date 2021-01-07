TikTok Influencer Baby Storme Releases New Video For 'Jackson'

A New York native with a unique style and distinct sound is taking the streaming world by storm. Appropriately named, Baby Storme, this new artist has the confidence and charisma that music is missing and her new single "Jackson" is sure to make all listeners believers.

"Jackson is a song I would describe that makes you feel good, but in a dark way. When I wrote that song, I was looking to write something that would stick in people's heads. When I came up with the beat, I instantly thought "stalker!" I thought it would be fun to come up with a fictional story of me pretending to be someone i'm really not so, I took that idea and ran with it. ...While creating a bop at the same time."

Singing since the age of three and a self taught pianist, Baby Storme is no stranger to music. After going viral on TikTok in 2020, captivating the attention of celebrities such as Lil Nas X and thousands of fans worldwide, she decided to share her gift of music with her followers. Baby Storme used her distinct look and personality to build her online presence before releasing self-written tracks that propelled her musical career. Since, she has released several songs including well-known track, "Mixed Feelings" in March 2020 that quickly reached over half of a million streams online and she is quickly on the way to reaching half a million followers on TikTok.

Her highly anticipated release "Jackson" is an upbeat feel-good track, created with a mellow yet fun and timeless sound accompanied by an amazing visual fans worldwide will relate to. The visual illustrates Baby Storme's unrelenting love for Jackson, while he navigates life simply unaware of her presence. She is able to keep the path of her love interest until she finally loses track of him bringing her obsession to an end. Baby Storme's music can be described as an alternative genre-bending soundtrack for life and she is intentional about using lyrics that tell a story her diverse fan-base can feel and understand.

