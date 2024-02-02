Tiffany Woys Releases Brand-New Track 'I'm Your Woman'

Country music is known for great storytelling and when those stories are rooted in real life experiences, those songs are especially poignant. When the singer is also the songwriter whose life informs those lyrics, it takes the experience to a whole other level. Such is the case with Tiffany Woys' new song, “I'm Your Woman,” available on streaming platforms starting February 2.

Written by Woys, along with Lynn Hutton, Tammi Kidd Hutton, and Cameron Newby, the song marks her first cut as a songwriter. Its upbeat, love-filled country vibe is a perfect match for Valentine's Day. “I'm Your Woman” will be serviced to country radio on February 6, impacting March 11.

“This song is special. It's one of the first songs we wrote for this project,” shares Woys. “It all started with a picture. A photo of my dad reading me a Disney storybook. Instilling me to believe in fairytales. They exist. Maybe not exactly as the stories go but believing in true love is half the battle. If you believe anything is possible. I know what I bring to the table as a partner and if that's what you're looking for, ‘I'm your woman.' That goes for every relationship. Own what you bring and be confident. The right person is out there looking for exactly what you offer. If someone passes on you, that's OKAY! They weren't meant for you. They are out there. Just have to believe.”

“I'm Your Woman” follows the 2023 release of the track “You Think You Know Somebody” and her 2022 All About Love EP, which features previous hits “About Love,” and “I Don't Want You Back,” Tiffany's sixth charted song on Billboard's National Country Radio Indicator Chart.

Named a Taste of Country “Artist To Watch” and CMT “Next Up Now” artist, Tiffany grew up in Sacramento, CA being influenced by powerhouse vocalists such as LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill, Celine Dion, Michael Jackson and Carrie Underwood. As a child, she'd look for any opportunity to get up and sing in front of people, and by the time she hit 20, she was recording an independent album and hitting the road.

After honing her stage presence by performing relentlessly at venues and events up and down the West Coast, often for more than three hours at a time, she followed her dreams to Nashville. Her EP, All About Love, released in 2022, included tracks co-written by Hannah Ellis, Tammi Kidd Hutton, Sara Haze, Emily Shackelton, John Kennedy, busbee, and more.

In 2022, Tiffany launched her “What's Mine is Yours” podcast featuring some of Nashville's top songwriters. Guests in the premiere season include Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts), Hunter Hayes, Bob DiPiero, Jeffrey Steele, Shane Minor, The Warren Brothers (Brad and Brett Warren), Tammi Kidd Hutton, Chris DuBois, Lynn Hutton, D. Vincent Williams, and more. Find it now HERE wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.