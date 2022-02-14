Tiffany Woys Announces EP 'All About Love'

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Taste of Country Artist to Watch and CMT "Next Up Now" artist Tiffany Woys is announcing her brand-new EP All About Love, which will be released on March 18, 2022.

The EP is available for pre-add/pre-save now here, and features current single "About Love," as well as her newly released powerful version of LeAnn Rimes' "Probably Wouldn't Be This Way," a vocalist she names as one of her top influences.

Written by Jason Saenz, Sara Haze, and Sam Ellis, "About Love" is not only the title track to her EP, but also the singer's 5th song to climb Billboard's Country Indicator chart, following "Hostage," "Loved By You," "Do Ya" and "I Don't" with Jordan Fletcher in charting. Currently sitting at #43 on the Country Indicator Chart, debuting last week at #53 on Mediabase Activator chart, and #17 on CDX Traction's True Indie Chart, Tiffany's newest single "About Love" is impacting country radio now.

Tiffany has enlisted some of Nashville's top powerhouse songwriters for the 6 songs on her upcoming EP, including tracks co-written by Hannah Ellis, Tammi Kidd, Sara Haze, Emily Shackelton, John Kennedy, busbee, and more. The project is produced by Tammi Kidd Hutton and Ben Phillips.