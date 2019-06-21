Tiesto, Jonas Blue, Rita Ora Release Music Video for 'Ritual'

GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international DJ and producer, Tiësto, pop powerhouse Jonas Blue and global superstar Rita Ora release the official music video for "Ritual" today. Shot in London, the video features Rita Ora and was directed by Sophie Muller (Beyonce, Coldplay, No Doubt, Radiohead) and choreographed by Aaron Sillis (Rihanna, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber). The video premiered on the iconic Viacom Times Square billboard this morning, as well as on MTV Live and mtvU.

Watch the music video below!



The track, which has been streamed well over 20 million times since its release less than 3 weeks ago, is a first-time song collaboration for the three artists.



Tie?sto is a GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon. The DJ and producer is the only artist to ever hold the titles of "The Greatest DJ of All Time" courtesy of Mixmag, "#1 DJ" according to Rolling Stone, and "The Godfather of EDM" as proclaimed by Billboard. From his high-profile residency at Hakkasan to his crossover success, Tie?sto created the blueprint that defines what it means to be a success in today's dance music world.



In an era of slow-building careers, Jonas Blue is an anomaly. He has amassed an armoury of platinum-plated hits with the singles 'Fast Car', 'Perfect Strangers', 'Mama', 'Rise', 'Polaroid', the collaboration 'Back & Forth' and 'What I Like About You'. With almost 7.5 billion global streams and 40 million singles sales to date - certified platinum over 120 times around the world - the 5 x BRIT Award nominee has become a mainstage DJ, pop powerhouse and critically acclaimed songwriter.

Away from the charts, Jonas tours relentlessly around the world, making numerous festival appearances at the likes of Tomorrowland, We Are FSTVL, SW4 and Lollapalooza. Additionally, the hit-maker enjoyed a hugely successful Ibiza residency at superclub Hi throughout summer 2018 with additional Balearic performances at Ushuaia and Pacha.

So much has changed for the man who was still making music in his dad's garage until 2017, but his drive remains the same. Jonas could afford to sit back and take stock but moving forward is what Jonas Blue is all about.



Rita Ora is an international critically acclaimed singer-songwriter with four #1 UK singles and holds the record for the most Top 10 singles for a British female artist in the UK in history with a total of 13. Her latest album Phoenix has amassed over 2 billion streams worldwide, spawned 3 platinum singles and includes "Lonely Together," her collaboration with Avicii which won Best Dance VMA at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. In addition, her debut album, Ora, premiered at #1 on the UK charts and was certified platinum. Rita is also a multi-talented industry leader across TV, culture and fashion, with brand partnerships across key sectors. Recently, she announced her partnership with Conecuh Brands to launch Próspero Tequila and joined the team as their Chief Creative Partner. Her film credits include the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Fast & Furious, Southpaw and POKÉMON Detective Pikachu.





