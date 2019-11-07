Tickets On Sale Tomorrow for Niall Horan's 'Nice to Meet Ya' Tour

Tickets for the first leg of Niall Horan's Nice To Meet Ya world tour go on sale tomorrow, November 8, at 10:00 AM local time. The North American run produced by Live Nation will kick off on April 20, 2020 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN and include shows at Barclays Center in New York (April 29) and The Forum in Los Angeles (May 18). The tour will include performances by special guest LEWIS CAPALDI plus FLETCHER. Both artists are label mates of Horan. See below for itinerary. For further details visit http://www.niallhoran.com. Additional dates, including more North American shows, will be announced soon.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Niall Horan Nice to Meet Ya Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers have access to purchase presale tickets now until Thursday, November 7, at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Online ticket purchases for U.S. shows come with one physical CD copy per ticket order. After ticket purchase, individuals will receive an additional email in the coming weeks with instructions on how to redeem album. U.S. residents only. One CD per online order. Maximum of 4 albums redeemed per household. Not valid for Fan to Fan Resale. Please Note: Not all events will be participating in the album bundle offer.

Today, Capitol Records released the Diplo remix of Niall Horan's new single, "Nice To Meet Ya." The GRAMMY®-winning producer sets a moody atmosphere, stripping the track back to its core - Horan's soulful vocals - then quickly letting it bubble up into an intoxicating, rhythmic frenzy. Download / stream "Nice To Meet Ya" Diplo Remix HERE.

Horan gave "Nice To Meet Ya" its live performance debut at the MTV EMAs last Sunday. The song has already amassed more than 35 million combined global streams. Over 30,000 fans tuned in for the live premiere of the official video and the clip racked up more than 13 million views in the first week of release. View the video, which was directed by The Young Astronauts, HERE. Rolling Stone praised the "alluring single" and TIME named "Nice To Meet Ya" one of the "5 Best Songs of the Week" upon its release in October. Billboard declared it "Horan's most daring track yet..."

Originally from Mullingar, Ireland, Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction. With his full-length solo debut Flicker (Capitol Records), he achieved massive global success and widespread critical acclaim. The album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in October 2017 and soon earned Platinum certification or greater in 20 countries, including the U.S. In addition to surpassing three million in worldwide album sales and nearly 3.5 billion combined streams worldwide, it topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 61 countries.

Flicker included the 2x Platinum single "This Town," which has amassed over 800 million streams worldwide, and the 3x Platinum "Slow Hands," which shot straight to No. 1 in 44 countries, claiming the top spot on Billboard'sMainstream Top 40 chart for two weeks and surpassing 10 million in adjusted track sales globally with 1.5 billion streams worldwide. Horan's Flicker World Tour included sold-out dates in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Europe, Singapore, Japan, Brazil and Australia.

Niall Horan - Nice To Meet Ya 2020 Tour - North American Date

DATE CITY VENUE

4/20 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

4/22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

4/24 Miami, FL BB&T Center

4/25 Orlando, FL Amway Center

4/27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

4/29 New York, NY Barclays Center

5/1 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

5/2 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

5/6 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

5/8 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

5/9 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

5/11 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

5/13 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

5/15 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

5/16 Las Vegas, NV MGM Garden Arena

5/18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

5/20 San Jose, CA SAP Center





