Tickets On Sale For Diplo's Run Club, Inaugural Runs Set For Fall 2024

Tickets are on sale today for Grammy-winning artist, lifelong athlete and innovator Diplo's newly-launched Diplo's Run Club, a series of 5K runs and afterparties coupled with DJ sets from Diplo and friends throughout—get tickets for inaugural runs in San Francisco here and Seattle here.

Presented in partnership with Mascot Sports and Wasserman, more dates for Diplo's Run Club will be announced soon—see further details below.

“Over the past few years, I've doubled down on all things health and wellness, and running has been a big part of that,” says Diplo. “I'm excited to finally get to combine two of my favorite things in one event: fitness and DJing. A 5K may be intimidating to some but Diplo's Run Club is for everyone and meant to be a good time for all - both seasoned runners or anyone just starting their running journey. I'm looking forward to running and partying with everyone at the inaugural events in SF and Seattle this fall!”

Celebrated for his wide-ranging entrepreneurial endeavors, Diplo has successfully launched brands and pioneered new landscapes throughout his career—whether that's turning his era-defining labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground into live incarnations around the globe or organizing a luxury expedition to Antarctica to raise funds for ocean conservation. And as someone who has always prioritized getting a workout in amid his constant travels, Diplo—who recently ran the Los Angeles Marathon and competed in the Malibu Triathlon but was left craving a post-workout celebration—discovered an opportunity to merge the worlds of music and fitness with Diplo's Run Club, a first of its kind offering from the superstar.

Thirteen-time Grammy nominee Diplo has collaborated with the world's biggest stars and toured the world over throughout his 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix. Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, Diplo and his iconic labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground have remained at the forefront of the freshest and most exciting music, championing genres and artists from around the globe.

A founding member of Major Lazer, one third of LSD with Sia and Labrinth and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson, Diplo's latest releases include a slew of well-received house tracks via Higher Ground, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant, his second album as country persona Thomas Wesley, and 2022's Diplo, his first full length album of electronic music in 18 years. Beyond music, further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects. Follow Diplo and join Diplo's Run Club community on Strava for news on upcoming events.

ABOUT MASCOT SPORTS

Mascot Sports is a leader in sports and experiential marketing igniting the rally for innovation through athletes, brands and events. Mascot Sports was founded by 20-year veteran endurance sports executive and competitive athlete Ryan Dawkins, also the recipient of Acquisition International's Business Excellence Award for “Best CEO in the Events Sector.” Programs have included Amgen Tour of California, Warner Bros' Wonder Woman Run Series, SF Giants' Giant Race, Haute Route Europe and the Bay Bridge Half Marathon, named a top global experience by Runner's World Magazine. For more information, visit mascotsports.com.

DIPLO'S RUN CLUB

September 8—San Francisco, CA—Piers 30-32

September 14—Seattle, WA—Gasworks Park

Photo credit: Donald Miralle / LA Marathon