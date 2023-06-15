ThxSoMch Unveils Brand New Single 'Waste My Mind'

Rising Toronto-based artist ThxSoMch has responded to overwhelming demand from fans and released his brand new single “Waste My Mind”. The song is available to stream and download beginning today via Elektra. Watch a visualizer for the track below!

ThxSoMch casually shared a short clip of “Waste My Mind” on his socials last week, and audiences instantly reacted. Fans latched onto the snippet, inciting a wave of viral activity within the first 24 hours. On “Waste My Mind” ThxSoMch layers evocative vocals atop fuzzed-out shoegaze guitars, awash in grainy feedback. Bleeding raw emotion, the chorus resounds, “Can you waste my mind dear? Can’t believe you’re mine still.”

“Waste My Mind” maintains the momentum of ThxSoMch’s critically acclaimed debut EP Sleez, which was released last month via Elektra. The EP has already earned widespread praise from Complex, Lyrical Lemonade, Sheesh, Early Rising, Our Generation Music, and more, and debuted in the Top 15 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart.

Upon release, Ones To Watch proclaimed, “ThxSoMch has created a record full of unyielding energy, gut-wrenching lyrics, and powerful hooks that hit listeners hard.” Sleez is available to stream and download now HERE.

Offering a rare glimpse into his creative process, ThxSoMch recently sat down for his first official interview. The enigmatic artist spoke to Genius as part of the platform’s coveted Verified series to discuss Sleez’s breakout hit single “SPIT IN MY FACE!”. The propulsive track has already amassed over 330 million streams, charted on the Billboard Hot 100, and appeared on countless marquee playlists across streaming platforms.

Across Sleez, ThxSoMch effortlessly blurs the angst of 90s alternative with the raw energy of 2000s SoundCloud rap, presenting each track alongside an equally striking visual. ThxSoMch set the stage for Sleez with the release of early singles/videos “Hate.”, “Keep It Tucked”, “Caroline”, and “Crumbled”. Following the EP’s release, he unveiled official videos for “Swap Places” and “Vile”.

ThxSoMch is gearing up to make his eagerly anticipated live debut on the upcoming Sleez World Tour. The eight-city trek will kick off on September 3 in Vienna, Austria, visit major markets across Europe and the US, and wrap on September 21 in Chicago, IL. Check out the tour’s full itinerary below. Tickets for the Sleez World Tour are available HERE.

ThxSoMch Sleez World Tour Dates

September 03, 2023 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

September 05, 2023 - Warsaw, Poland - Hybrdy

September 07, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen

September 10, 2023 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor

September 13, 2023 - London, United Kingdom - Underworld

September 17, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

September 19. 2023 - New York, NY - Market Hotel

September 21, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine