Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Thru It All Release New Single 'Tangled'

Thru It All Release New Single 'Tangled'

The video was created by Mike Cambiano.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Oklahoma natives, Thru It All, have released their latest single and accompanying video "Tangled" - their first full release of 2023. Incorporating the band's heavier influences and leaning into more hardcore elements, "Tangled" explores the tumultuous ebbs and flows of a relationship and the inherent effect someone can have on your life.

With the release of "Tangled," Thru It All hopes to showcase the group's musical diversity and offer a glimpse into their future release. "'Tangled' incorporates a lower tuning and heavier vocals in the bridge than the band's usual sound," the band shares of their new release.

The band continues, "'Tangled' is about coming to the realization that no matter how much effort you give to a certain relationship or situation, it is just not going to work out; feeling completely done with the feeling of hopelessness and moving on."

Shot throughout their old hometown neighborhood and in an abandoned location in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the video for "Tangled" is reminiscent of the carefree attitude of heavier, hardcore music from the mid-2000s.

"We shot this video in our home town, after multiple 'NO' responses to our emails about filming in other abandoned locations," the group shares. "We remembered this place and thought, 'Wow, that's too perfect!' It's an old, broken down, abandoned building on a small sideroad right in the neighborhood we grew up in; [which is] now hidden by woods, fallen trees, and vines.

The abandoned, worn down aesthetic of the video matches the feel of the song and lyrical content perfectly by hinting at the, 'you left me hanging' lines about abandonment, loss, and coinciding with the feeling that you might not rebuild or 'never be the same' after enduring something emotionally heavy."

"Tangled" was written by Nicholas Anderson of Thru It All and William Dew Music, produced by Nicholas Anderson, mixed and mastered by Erik Colvin at Sonderland Studios Los Angeles. The video was created by Mike Cambiano.

Listen to the new single here:

THRU IT ALL TOUR DATES:

Feb. 3-Killer's Tacos-Denton, TX
Feb. 11-The Rev Room-Little Rock, AR
Feb. 18-SoundPony-Tulsa, OK
March 3-Secret Show-Tahlequah, OK
April 13-89th Street-Oklahoma City
April 28-Dewains Of Tahlequah-Tahlequah, OK
May 18-George's Majestic Lounge-Fayetteville, AR



Dhafer Youssef Releases 10th Studio Album Street of Minarets Photo
Dhafer Youssef Releases 10th Studio Album 'Street of Minarets'
The 12-track LP features an ensemble of friends in addition to Herbie (piano) and Dave (double bass) including Marcus Miller (bass), Nguyên Lê (guitar), Rakesh Chaurasia (flute), Adriano Dos Santos Tenori (percussion), Vinnie Colaiuta (drums) and Ambrose Akinmusire (trumpet) who Dhafer first invited to be on the record before composing the music.
GUNNAR Announces Debut Album Best Mistake Photo
GUNNAR Announces Debut Album 'Best Mistake'
Southern California’s GUNNAR shares his newest single & video “Fuck a Broken Heart,” alongside the announcement of his debut album Best Mistake and produced by Brendan O’Brien (The Killers, Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against The Machine). The punchy anthem is a taste of what to expect from GUNNAR’s debut.
Rauw Alejandro & Daddy Yankee Release New Collaboration Photo
Rauw Alejandro & Daddy Yankee Release New Collaboration
Leave it to Rauw Alejandro to finagle one last surprise for millions of fans of Daddy Yankee, like Rauw himself. As he’s done before, he likes to leave one secret track on the album to drop later on, and track 7 comes to us in the form of “Panties Y Brasieres” Feat El Cangri himself, Daddy Yankee.
Sabina Sciubba Unveils New Single Adam Photo
Sabina Sciubba Unveils New Single 'Adam'
The video features an animation of Lucas Cranach the Elder’s 1531 painting “Adam and Eve in Paradise (The Fall).” In Sciubba’s reimagining Adam and Eve dance to the beat, embrace, separate, embrace again and eventually depart Eden. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Jeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie MusicalJeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
January 27, 2023

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
January 27, 2023

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENNCASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline DateTHE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
January 27, 2023

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
share