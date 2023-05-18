Thomas Headon Shares Brand New Single '2009 Toyota'

The track drops after Thomas spent the past week driving around in old vintage car playing the song to the streets of London.

Having claimed the highest charting EP of 2022 with Victoria, Thomas Headon has proven himself an undeniable indie-pop force.

Playing his first-ever UK show at 150-cap venue The Grace in 2020, to selling out 2300-cap O2 Forum Kentish Town last year, completing a co-headline tour with Alfie Templeman and supporting both Sir Elton John and Sigrid, the London via Melbourne rising star today shares his brand new single "2009 TOYOTA."

The track drops after Thomas spent the past week driving around in old vintage car playing the song to the streets of London. "2009 TOYOTA" is available now via Elektra.

"2009 TOYOTA" follows the release of the raw, honest single "i loved a boy," which Ones To Watch praised as "a shining illustration of Headon's innate talent for songwriting," and the peppy track "Georgia." V Magazine raved, "['Georgia' is] unstoppable in its spirit and fervor, with joyful screams perforating its electric chorus."

"I wrote 2009 Toyota in Australia with my friend Taka and not gonna lie we went into it with no aim other than we wanted to write a song that was just pure vibes. We started playing around with different sounds and random lyrics that don't mean a lot but when we put them all together it sounded really cool, and I'm really proud of the outcome. I've never actually driven a 2009 Toyota, I was 8 in 2009! But, my friend Charlie really does live in an apartment with a rooftop, so there is some truth in it." - Thomas Headon

Thomas Headon was born in London and raised in Melbourne but dreamt of moving back to the city to pursue music. Thomas' mum told him he had a year to get a "proper job" otherwise he would have to return home.

Arriving in London at the start of 2020, Thomas started to build an incredibly loyal community online, blowing up on TikTok (19M likes / 445k followers) and Instagram (120K followers) with his off-kilter live sessions, tongue-in-cheek charm and remarkable songwriting ability.

Learning to write and produce on his own, Thomas had already released two self-written and self-produced EP's, 'The Greatest Hits' and 'The Goodbye EP' (including lauded single "UrbanAngel1999" which features on Netflix's hit series Heartstopper) in 2020 before releasing the Victoria EP which cemented his place as a "proper star" in music - now signed to Warner Records and selling out live dates across the world.

The Victoria EP saw Thomas channel memories of a few months living in London into five inimitable tracks that evoke the sense of having nothing but the whole world ahead of you, with singles that included the Radio 1-playlisted "Strawberry Kisses," "Nobody Has To Know" & "Victoria" (which stars Bridgerton-lead Charithra Chandran in the video).

Since its release, Thomas has earned over 100M streams worldwide and was chosen as one of Amazon Music's Artists to watch for 2022 and MTV Push's Ones to Watch for 2022.

One of the first artists to curate Spotify's Our Generation playlist, Thomas' blend of playful alternative pop that speaks to the Gen-Z experience has been compared to the likes of the 1975's Matty Healy (NME), and critically praised by Triple J, who named him a "seriously impressive force in pop music", as well as BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders, Clara Amfo, Greg James & Jordan North.

Having spent the past two years performing a storm of live shows to frenzies of screaming fans at festivals and sold-out tours across the US, Australia and the UK, Thomas has been spending the last few months deep in the studio carving out his next body of work.




