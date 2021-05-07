Thomas Csorba Releases New Single 'When You Can't See the Highway End'

Today, Texas singer/songwriter Thomas Csorba has released "When You Can't See the Highway End," his third new single of 2021. The song was produced by Beau Bedford (Texas Gentlemen) and originally recorded during the sessions for Thomas's critically acclaimed self-titled album which he released this past fall. "When You Can't See the Highway End" is currently streaming on Wide Open Country.

"Back when I first started working on this song, I'm not sure what I wanted to say, but over the years, I've seemed to always come back to it, tweak it, let it breathe, rinse and repeat," writes Csorba. The song now has this spirit of self assurance in the fact that my journey is no one's but mine. In order to face hard questions and to grow, it takes a willingness to start by looking inward and trusting yourself. That's what this song has become to mean for me, and I hope to be singing it as a reminder to myself for years to come."

Thomas' music has been praised by many including Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, The Boot, Bluegrass Situation, and more. Americana Highways calls Thomas Csorba "a near perfect modern Americana album" and Houston Chronicle asks "Is Houston native Thomas Csorba the next great Texas songwriter?" Ones to Watch writes, "it is immediately evident that Thomas is a songwriter comfortable in a lineage that celebrates the American experience, or maybe even one who revels in a nostalgia for the everyday that singing poets such as Robert Johnson, Woody Guthrie and Johnny Cash embodied."

Thomas has been writing and performing since his early teens, playing shows at historic Texas venues like the Cactus Cafe in Austin and the Mucky Duck in Houston. He put out his first independent EP while still attending Houston's Memorial High School. By the time he departed for college, he was already working on the collection of tunes that would make up his full-length debut, 2017's From the Foxhole. For 2020's Thomas Csorba he collaborated with producer Beau Bedford (Texas Gentlemen, Paul Cauthen), who Thomas met while playing Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion during SXSW. A collection of westerns with a touch of the dust bowl blues, the album moves effortlessly between big country Texas tales and tender bedroom intimacy.

Photo Credit: Jacqueline Justice