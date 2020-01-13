Thom Yorke: Final Tomorrow's Modern Boxes U.S. Dates Announced

Following the announcement of his April 11th and 18th Coachella 2020 appearances, Thom Yorke has confirmed two headline dates that will complete his Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour:

Monday April 13th - Phoenix AZ - Arizona Federal TheatreThursday April 16th - Sacramento CA - Memorial Auditorium

Tickets for these shows will be on sale to the public as of Friday, January 17th.

The 2020 leg of the Tomorrow's Modern Boxes world tour begins March 28th* at the Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, VA. Tomorrow's Modern Boxes live shows feature Thom, Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri performing songs from Thom's solo and Atoms For Peace catalogues, including his current album ANIMA and last year's Suspiria soundtrack, which will contend across four categories in the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020: ANIMA for Best Alternative Music album, Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Packaging, and Best Music Film, and "Suspirium" for Best Song Written For Visual Medium.

ANIMA was released June 27, 2019 by XL Recordings, accompanied by a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed "one-reeler," also titled ANIMA, on Netflix. The New York Times noted both the album's "subtle, complex, changeable layerings and richly shadowy sounds" and praised the film as "elusive, dreamlike and worthy of its leading man: a singer who knows how to move." ANIMA was written by Thom Yorke, produced by Nigel Godrich and features the London Contemporary Orchestra on all nine tracks.

In other news, a handful of previously unavailable tracks will be made available via DSPs as of midnight tonight: Thom Yorke's "Hearing Damage" (originally released on the 2009 soundtrack to The Twilight Saga: New Moon) and Atoms for Peace non-LP B-Sides "What The Eyeballs Did," "S.A.D" and "Magic Beanz."

*Note brief correction: tour opener will be March 28th. Previously marked as the 20th.

Tomorrow's Modern Boxes 2020 Dates:

03/28/20 - Fairfax, VA - Eagle Bank Arena

03/30/20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

03/31/20 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

04/01/20 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

04/04/20 - Chicago, IL - United Center

04/05/20 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

04/08/20 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

04/11/20 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music Festival*

04/13/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre [on sale 17 January]

04/16/20 - Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium [on sale 17 January]

04/18/20 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music Festival*

04/22/20 - Monterrey, Mexico - Showcenter Complex

04/24/20 - Gaudalajara, Mexico - Terraza Vallarta

04/25/20 - Mexico City, Mexico - Ceremonia Festival*

06/19/20 - Glasgow, UK - SEC (Scottish Events Centre) Hall 3

06/20/20 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

06/21/20 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

06/23/20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

06/24/20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

07/01/20 - Poland - Opener Festival*

07/1-4/20 - Denmark - Roskilde Festival*

07/05/20 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter Festival*

07/06/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

07/08/20 - Lyon, France - Les Nuits de Fourviere*

07/09/20 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro

07/11/20 - Slovakia - Pohoda Festival*

07/12/20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Karlin Hall

07/13/20 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

*Festival performances

Photo credit: Sean Evans @deadskinboy





