This Week On (NOT SO) LIVE - Safe, Interactive Live Streaming COMEDY

Right now we all need to simulate a real life online. To help, social platform asembl is bringing people together for a series of comedy events online called (not so) live. You can hear the audience laugh, see your friends and family who are there & interact with the performers. It's great.

The most exciting up-and-coming as well as established comics from New York, Los Angeles, and everywhere in between. Performers have included: Sean Patton, Meg Stalter, Sydnee Washington, Chris Thayer, Jacob Williams, Andy Haynes.

(safely) ONLINE! Go here: https://asemblco.com/not-so-live/. (not so) live shows occur three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9PM ET. Upcoming lineups are:

Wed, April 22: Rachel Mac, Paige Weldon, Robby Hoffman

Monday April 27: Katie Boyle, Chanel Ali

Wednesday, April 29: Connor Mct, Chris Locke, Wilfred Padua

Friday, May 1: Ashley Brooke Roberts, Nore Davis, Gianmaro Soresi

HOW:

A link is posted here: https://asemblco.com/not-so-live/ Click on that for details.

The show will start at a specific time (9PM: M,W,F).

The audience will join via teleconference

You can turn off your microphone / camera if you like but it'll be way better if you keep it on so that the performer can hear when their jokes are hitting or people are vibing.

A link to a tip jar will be posted. Shows are free but lots of performers are hurting now so please help them out.

And, oh yeah, these definitely aren't for kids.





