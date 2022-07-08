Third Party Drop Brand-New 'Joy' Remix

Release Records founders, Third Party, are proud to present the PRAYE remix of their new anthem 'Joy', featuring Kathy Brown. Stripped things back to a chilled Summer vibe, 'Joy' pairs a soulful vocal with a house-focused breakdown.

'Joy' is the aptly-titled production which will mark the start of an exciting new chapter in the legacy of the duo, heading deep into Summer 2022.

With their previous single 'We Found Love', dropping more than 19 months ago, Third Party are now armed with a full tank of upcoming anthems. Telling fans to "expect a barrage of progressive rave tracks", the pair are sure to turn industry heads via this fresh approach.

The remix follows the success of 'HOPE' (2017) and 'TOGETHER' (2019), solidifying Third Party's reputation as one of electronic music's major players.

Following on from their ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event) and LIIIVE (Liverpool Olympia) showcase events last Autumn, the progressive pair are back on the road this year, with sets confirmed at Ministry of Sound London, and most impressively of all, a debut on the iconic Tomorrowland main stage, following on from their exclusive Friendship Mix for Tomorrowland's One World Radio.

Amassing more than 85 million Spotify streams across their two albums to date (including 45 million on Martin Garrix collaboration, 'Lions in the Wild'), Third Party's whirlwind career has witnessed meteoric growth from supporting Swedish House Mafia at Alexandra Palace and Masquerade Motel, to stepping into their own spotlight with their very own Release Records party at Miami Music Week, in addition to primetime slots at the likes of Creamfields and Don't Let Daddy Know.

The PRAYE Remix - sure to instantly cement a reputation as a new fan's favourite - is set to soundtrack 2022 across clubs, festivals, and dancefloors worldwide.