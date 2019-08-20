Third Annual Goldie Awards Hosts and Judges Unveiled

Legendary DJ, label head and producer A-Trak unveils this year's hosts and judges for the third annual Goldie Awards today. The event will be hosted by Denzel Curry and YehMe2 judged by Armand van Helden, Just Blaze, Busy P, DJ Craze, Alison Wonderland, Take A Daytrip, UNIIQU3 and Kittens. Get tickets and enter the competition here.

Set for October 17 at Brooklyn Steel, the Goldie Awards is a new type of competition for DJs and producers that recognizes the endless creative nature in music, presented by adidas Originals, Fool's Gold and TMWRK.

Turntablists and producers of all stripes will be invited to compete in front of a live audience in two categories: a Beat Battle and DJ Battle. Contestants will be allowed to use any equipment they choose, putting the emphasis on raw skills and originality in a truly modern setting.

Prior years have brought together contestants from around the world including Japan, New Zealand, Brazil, Portugal, Russia and more.

Goldie Awards is a natural outgrowth of A-Trak's storied DJ career, which began at age 15 when he became the youngest DMC World Champion ever. Given the renewed popularity of DJs, he created this platform to shine a light on the craft itself and identify the most skilled neophytes. One of the world's great talent spotters and cultural curators, A-Trak has long made it a personal mission to give a voice to up-and-comers across genre and style through his iconic label Fool's Gold and its annual Day Off events.

Fool's Gold-founded by A-Trak and Nick Catchdubs-is New York's loudest: bridging musical worlds and pushing a fun, forward thinking aesthetic since 2007. The record label also has a flagship store in the heart of Williamsburg and multiple event franchises. Fool's Gold's annual Day Off series has become one of the world's premier hip-hop festivals, a place where the entire creative community gathers as new stars are minted. Day Off's New York edition recently celebrated its tenth year at Knockdown Center.

A-Trak, a.k.a. Alain Macklovitch, is the quintessential cultural connector. His 20-year musical path has seen him take turns as an internationally renowned turntablist, Grammy-nominated producer, innovative remixer and much more.

