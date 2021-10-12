They Might Be Giants Release 'Part of You Wants to Believe Me' Single

They Might Be Giants have released their new single, "Part of You Wants to Believe Me" from their new project, BOOK.

They Might Be Giants' new music and art book project BOOK will be released November 12, 2021. The band just made an appearance on PBS NewsHour Weekend where they discussed the epic new project as well as their nearly 40-year career. BOOK singles have received acclaim spanning Rolling Stone, Stereogum, NPR "New Music Friday", Consequence, BrooklynVegan, PASTE and much more.

BOOK has already pre-sold 10,000+ copies and the project has been making radio waves. Explosive dance floor rocker "I Can't Remember the Dream" spent 4 weeks in the top 7 of the SubModern Tracks Chart including back-to-back weeks at #1. It is also #25 on the NACC Singles Chart.

The project finds TMBG expanding their own worldview through multiple mediums while continuing to refine their songwriting craft. A 144-page full-color, cloth-bound hardcover book and brand new full-length album, the project was born through a series of brainstorms with longtime collaborator and graphic design legend Paul Sahre when they decided to team up with Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson.

In addition to the book of BOOK, there will also be standalone audio releases available on vinyl, CD, and even cassette. BOOK on Tape! A very limited production of 8-track tapes sold out instantly. All formats come with a download of the album.

Two-time Grammy winners, They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then, they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to numerous shows and commercials. Fans can enjoy They Might Be Giants' FREE Dial-A-Song smartphone app, which adds a new song every day.

