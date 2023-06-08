They Might Be Giants Continue Tour Next Month In U.S.

The shows begin on July 6 in Deerfield, MA, on to New London, CT on July 7 before headlining this year’s Pleasantville Music Festival in Pleasantville, NY on July 8. 

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Following an extended run of an entirely sold out international tour across the US, Australia, UK, and Ireland, alternative rock legends They Might Be Giants are embarking on a handful of US dates on the east and west coast this summer. 

TMBG will then play the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on July 16 with the pop-rock duo Sparks. Tickets for all shows are available here. Following that, the band will play two sold out warm-up shows at the Belly Up in Solana Beach on July 14 and 15 with net proceeds from these shows going to Feeding San Diego, the leading hunger-relief and food rescue organization in San Diego County. 

The band recently performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in celebration of their entirely sold out US tour and their dazzling, critically acclaimed album and coffee table art book project, BOOK (2021). The project received a Grammy nomination for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package, and debuted at #1 Current Alternative Albums, #1 Current Rock Albums and #88 Billboard 200 charts – combining 1st week sales with over 10,000 pre-sales. 

VINYL MANIA

With vinyl interest in the band reaching new peaks in 2023, their Idlewild Recordings label has been releasing a steady stream of re-issues including Flood, Apollo 18, Mink Car, Lincoln, and most recently, The Spine. Up next is the long awaited vinyl-release of Long Tall Weekend, the first digital-only release by a major artist back in August 1999 in the fledgling days of the internet.

They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then, they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to numerous shows and commercials. Fans can enjoy They Might Be Giants’ FREE Dial-A-Song smartphone app (iPhone / Android) which adds a new song every day.

North American Tour Dates:

July 6 - Deerfield, MA @ Treehouse Brewing Company
July 7 - New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
July 8 - Pleasantville, NY @ Pleasantville Music Festival
July 14 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
July 15 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
July 16 - Los Angeles, CA @  Hollywood Bowl w/ Sparks

Photo Credit: Jon Uleis 



