They Might Be Giants 'BOOK' Debuts At #1 Rock Albums, #1 Alternative Albums and #88 Billboard 200 Charts

They Might Be Giants have released their dazzling brand new album and coffee table art book project BOOK to acclaim from fans and media alike! The spectacular project had a huge first week, debuting at #1 Current Alternative Albums, #1 Current Rock Albums and #88 Billboard 200 charts -- combining 1st week sales with over 10,000 pre-sales!

Two-time Grammy winners, BOOK finds TMBG expanding their own worldview through multiple mediums while continuing to refine their songwriting craft. The album is packed with the band's signature vocal harmonies, dazzling guitar rock antics, and deceivingly dark lyrics. In addition to the digital, it is available on vinyl, CD, and even cassette. BOOK on Tape!

All formats come with a download of the album. A limited edition run of 8-track tapes sold out instantly! The 144-page full-color, cloth-bound collectible hardcover book is a collaborative effort with the band, graphic design legend Paul Sahre and Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson. Purchase here.

Arriving just in time for the holidays + holiday gift guides, TMBG is offering 30% off holiday bundles and are also offering brand new t-shirt designs, turntable slip mats, festive winter hats and more.

They Might Be Giants started with a Dial-A-Song service, powered by a lone phone machine out of their Brooklyn apartments. Since then, they have made 23 albums, and have secretly infiltrated your TV with original themes and incidental music to numerous shows and commercials.