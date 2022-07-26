Theo Kandel Announces New EP 'What if it all works out in the end?'

Rising alternative singer-songwriter Theo Kandel has set Thursday, September 22 as the release date for his forthcoming seven-song indie rock EP, What if it all works out in the end?.

Theo has been releasing singles all year, including the most recent - "Elegy" (July 8) - which was just added to key official Spotify playlists; "Fresh Finds" and "Fresh Finds Folk."

Arriving with a melancholy visual, "Elegy" boasts Kandel's melodic sensibilities and showcases precision fingerpicking, piano undertones and a dynamic crescendo as the song swells to its conclusion. Now marking the fifth single offered from the forthcoming EP, Theo says the song "feels like the culmination of all of my musical influences, production development, and lyric writing."

"It's funny... my 2021 Spin Cycle EP ends up in the same place that it started, with the idea that the cycle of emotions after a breakup is inescapable, as long as you situate yourself within it," shares Theo. "'What if it all works out in the end?' is different... decidedly more positive in its progression."

Detaching away from that vicious cycle of anxiety and neurosis, the new EP takes a sharp turn out of the maze. "I think that'll become more clear as I release more songs off the project, but it definitely doesn't finish where it started, and through the process of making it, neither did I," he confides.

With a growing fanbase of over 125K followers across his social media platforms and 5M worldwide streams, Theo has been growing rapidly since Spin Cycle. He's released a plethora of singles ahead of What if it all works out in the end? such as "Half as Cool," "STARSIGN," "EXISTENTIAL CRISIS" and "Me & All My Friends Have Got the Blues," all with an underlying tone of just trying to figure life out.

"There's this weird, general malaise that starts creeping in...maybe that's a bit dark, but it feels like a dark time," Theo shares about the struggles of adulthood. "There's some humor in that though, and that's what I wanted to capture in 'Me & All My Friends Have Got The Blues,' the plight of the twenty-something" - the overarching theme of the EP.

Theo recently finished a string of headline shows which included stops at New York City's iconic Bowery Ballroom, a sold-out Stephen Talkhouse, and in Houston, Dallas, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Drawing fresh inspiration from various artists, Theo has molded a sound of his own, which becomes evident on What if it all works out in the end?. "My music is definitely a mishmash of all of my favorite artists, not a groundbreaking notion, but is something that's always interesting to explore when I look back at my songs," reveals Theo.

"The new EP has a ton of influences woven throughout: the (hopefully) witty lyricism of John Prine, folk fingerpicking of James Taylor, pop punk angst of Blink-182, the chill, feel-goodness of Dominic Fike, rubber bridge and existentialism of Phoebe Bridgers, along with the dynamic production of FINNEAS; a sense of nostalgia definitely runs throughout the entire project."

Photo credit: Joeyeyeland