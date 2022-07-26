Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theo Kandel Announces New EP 'What if it all works out in the end?'

Theo Kandel Announces New EP 'What if it all works out in the end?'

The new EP will be released on Thursday, September 22.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 26, 2022  

Rising alternative singer-songwriter Theo Kandel has set Thursday, September 22 as the release date for his forthcoming seven-song indie rock EP, What if it all works out in the end?.

Theo has been releasing singles all year, including the most recent - "Elegy" (July 8) - which was just added to key official Spotify playlists; "Fresh Finds" and "Fresh Finds Folk."

Arriving with a melancholy visual, "Elegy" boasts Kandel's melodic sensibilities and showcases precision fingerpicking, piano undertones and a dynamic crescendo as the song swells to its conclusion. Now marking the fifth single offered from the forthcoming EP, Theo says the song "feels like the culmination of all of my musical influences, production development, and lyric writing."

"It's funny... my 2021 Spin Cycle EP ends up in the same place that it started, with the idea that the cycle of emotions after a breakup is inescapable, as long as you situate yourself within it," shares Theo. "'What if it all works out in the end?' is different... decidedly more positive in its progression."

Detaching away from that vicious cycle of anxiety and neurosis, the new EP takes a sharp turn out of the maze. "I think that'll become more clear as I release more songs off the project, but it definitely doesn't finish where it started, and through the process of making it, neither did I," he confides.

With a growing fanbase of over 125K followers across his social media platforms and 5M worldwide streams, Theo has been growing rapidly since Spin Cycle. He's released a plethora of singles ahead of What if it all works out in the end? such as "Half as Cool," "STARSIGN," "EXISTENTIAL CRISIS" and "Me & All My Friends Have Got the Blues," all with an underlying tone of just trying to figure life out.

"There's this weird, general malaise that starts creeping in...maybe that's a bit dark, but it feels like a dark time," Theo shares about the struggles of adulthood. "There's some humor in that though, and that's what I wanted to capture in 'Me & All My Friends Have Got The Blues,' the plight of the twenty-something" - the overarching theme of the EP.

Theo recently finished a string of headline shows which included stops at New York City's iconic Bowery Ballroom, a sold-out Stephen Talkhouse, and in Houston, Dallas, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Drawing fresh inspiration from various artists, Theo has molded a sound of his own, which becomes evident on What if it all works out in the end?. "My music is definitely a mishmash of all of my favorite artists, not a groundbreaking notion, but is something that's always interesting to explore when I look back at my songs," reveals Theo.

"The new EP has a ton of influences woven throughout: the (hopefully) witty lyricism of John Prine, folk fingerpicking of James Taylor, pop punk angst of Blink-182, the chill, feel-goodness of Dominic Fike, rubber bridge and existentialism of Phoebe Bridgers, along with the dynamic production of FINNEAS; a sense of nostalgia definitely runs throughout the entire project."

Watch the first visualizer here:

Photo credit: Joeyeyeland



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


A.O. Gerber Shares New Single 'Hunger'
July 26, 2022

Los Angeles based musician A.O. Gerber is pleased to announce news of her sophomore album, Meet Me At The Gloaming. In addition to this news she has shared new track “Hunger”, a tender and expressive reflection on the nuance of the opposing forces we face in our lives and culture, and its striking video directed by Vivian Wolfson.
The Greeting Committee to Embark on North American Headline Tour This Fall
July 26, 2022

Returning to the road in 2022, The Greeting Committee will embark on an extensive North American headline tour this Fall. It kicks off on November 6 at Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins, CO, makes stops in major cities coast-to-coast, and concludes on December 11 at Aisle 5 in Atlanta, GA. Support acts for the five-week jaunt will be revealed soon.
Joe Satriani Announces U.S. 2022 'Earth Tour'
July 26, 2022

The U.S. leg of his worldwide “Earth Tour” will get things started with the tour launch on September 21  in Riverside, CA and continue through November 19 with a final date in the U.S. to take place in Dallas, TX. Satriani will then head over to Europe for rescheduled shows in early 2023. Satriani released a new album in April.
VIDEO: Netflix Shares ME TIME Trailer Starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg
July 26, 2022

When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Watch the trailer for the new film, which stars Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Luis Gerardo Méndez, and Jimmy O. Yang.
VIDEO: The Devil Wears Prada Share 'Time' Music Video
July 26, 2022

The Devil Wears Prada — Mike Hranica [vocals], Jeremy DePoyster [vocals, guitar], Mason Nagy [bass], Kyle Sipress [guitar], Jonathan Gering [keys, synthesizers], and Giuseppe Capolupo [drums] — recently announced their eighth album Color Decay. Watch the new music video and pre-order the group's upcoming album now!