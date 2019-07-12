The Yummy Fur Announce North American Tour Dates

Beloved Scottish band The Yummy Fur made their name as one of the most influential bands of the '90s. Formed in Glasgow in 1992 their seven years together saw the release of two acclaimed albums, Night Club and Sexy World. Following their split in 1999, the various members went on to form Franz Ferdinand and 1990s. Frequently name-checked as an influence by dozens of British and American guitar bands of the last 20 years, The Yummy Fur last played together in 2010. Rumors of a "Best Of" compilation have been building for years.

Catch The Yummy Fur live - Tickets HERE (On-sale July 16th).

Nov 23 Costa Mesa - The Wayfarer ^

Nov 24 - Los Angeles - The Echo ^

Nov 25 - San Francisco - Rickshaw Stop ^

Nov 27 - Portland - Mississippi Studios ^

Nov 29 - Seattle - Sunset Tavern ^

Nov 30 - Vancouver - Biltmore Cabaret ^

Dec 2 - Toronto, CA - Adelaide Hall *

Dec 3 - Brooklyn - Elsewhere Zone One *

Dec 5 - Philadelphia - Kung Fu Necktie *

^ with Future Punx

* with Bodega





