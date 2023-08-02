The Yesters Debut Macabre Song 'Kingston City Morgue'

The Yesters, an innovative musical and filmmaking duo composed of real life partners Alyssa Rallo Bennett & Gary O. Bennett have unveiled their debut pièce de resistance: “Kingston City Morgue.” The song is available to stream on all streaming platforms, and the music video is available for streaming on YouTube.

"Kingston City Morgue" narrates the chilling story of a woman entangled in toxic relationships. Fueled by frustration and madness, she clutches her kitchen knife and “plunges” it into her partner’s neck, killing him and, consequently, ending their relationship.

Contrasting the song’s intense storyline, the music video for “Kingston City Morgue” presents a fun experience for audiences. Alyssa exhibits her exceptional versatility by portraying an array of characters, celebrating the intricacies and complexities that define women and symbolizing the profound self exploration that results in leaving a volatile relationship.

The most interesting fact about this piece is that Gary wrote it for his real life wife, Alyssa. Reflecting on the song's inception, Alyssa Bennett shares, "When Gary gave me the lyrics for our first song, I thought, OMG! This is dark and humorously twisted: a woman who offs all the guys that are just 'sooo bad'! Iit was so much fun getting behind it and channelling all the women in the KCM music video - I hope everyone will have a laugh or watch out where they put their toxicity!”

“Kingston City Morgue” features lyrics by Gary O. Bennett, composition by Ed Kuri, engineering by Mariano Flores, vocals by Alyssa Bennett, guitar by Ed Kuri, bass by Tony Tino, drums by Phil Bloom, and keyboard by Danny Kean. The music video was directed by Gary O. Bennett, cinematography Mike Munari, set choreography Julia Di Lorenzo, sound engineering and editing by Mariano Flores.

Beyond their musical endeavors, The Yesters are also the masterminds behind Stonestreet Studios in New York City, where they produce films. Their imaginative and gritty creativity extends to the silver screen, reflecting their shared experiences, passions, and collective demons and ghosts. Up next is “Billy Blue,” a searing historical chronicle from Vietnam to the present.

The Yesters is a band. Virtual and augmented in reality.

The Yesters was founded by the Bennetts. Their base of operations is Woodstock, New York, their film studio, Stonestreet Studios in Chelsea, NYC and their music studio in New Jersey.

The Bennetts, filmmakers & storytellers, are the writer/director/producer team behind Stonestreet Studios, an independent film studio in Chelsea, NYC. Their work includes award winning festival feature films including ReRUN, starring Christopher Lloyd, which premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival and was nominated a Maverick Award, and currently streams Apple TV and Prime Video and marks their third feature film and collaboration.

The Pack, their second feature film stars Lucie Arnaz, and cameos Elisabeth Moss, was accepted into the Tribeca Film Festival and a dozen other fests, winning multiple awards, released theatrically in NY & LA and distributed by FilmRise, now streaming on Prime Video.

Their first feature collaboration, Rain Without Thunder, stars Jeff Daniels, Linda Hunt, Ming Na Wen and Steve Zahn, theatrically released and distributed by Orion Classics, featured in over a dozen major festivals from Berlinale to the Toronto International Film Festival, distributed by Sony Pictures, and is now streaming on Prime Video.

The Bennetts recently completed their 5th feature film, The Arrival, starring Pooya Mohseni, Peter Bradbury et al, to be released by Gravitas Ventures. At Stonestreet they have developed talents including Miles Teller (Whiplash, Divergent), Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Francesca Reale (Stranger Things), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Ximena Lamadrid (Bardo, Who Killed Sara), Rachel Brosnahan (Emmy Winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), et al.