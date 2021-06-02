The Yeng Boss and Dancehall Superstar INTENCE Partners With VP Records

The fast-rising Dancehall star Intence has partnered with VP Records for upcoming projects. His debut EP "Wounded" release is expected this summer.

"We are happy to work closely with Intence at the label" said "Chris Chin, CEO of VP Records. "His voice and music represent the new generation of talent out of Jamaica that fans all over the world are heavily attracted to."

The 'Yeng Boss' has a legion of fans including 409K fans on Instagram and 398K followers on his VEVO channel. Between both platforms as well as Spotify, Apple Music and Audiomack, Intence averages more than 1 million streams per song such as "New Year," HAVOC" featuring Iwaata and "Intence VS Tashawn."

Born October 3rd, 1995, Intence was inspired to be in the music business by his Father Stephen "Axe" Gabbidon who also was an artist known as "Daddy Axe."

The grit and grime of his lyrics ushered his breakout single "Seh Dem Real" on the Sed Way Riddim followed by "Go Hard" in the summer of 2019. From the concrete toughness of Kingston, Jamaica, the lyrical entertainer's natural talent for right lyrics, right riddim, sheer skill and creativity has awarded him success amongst his fans. His very distinct imagery - his fashion and on screen presence solidifies him as a stand out from the new wave of modern dancehall artists.

Intence's debut EP Wounded is a critical collection of 5 singles that explore themes of inner conflict, love and loyalty. It is safe to say this young star's music continues to evolve and push boundaries as he progresses. Released on the VP Records label, the 5-track EP continues the momentum created through previously released singles. Contributing producers to the project include Okino 'Wav' Thomas, and Stephen Gabbidon.

Wounded will be released July 2021 and available on all platforms.