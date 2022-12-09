Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Winery Dogs Release New Single 'Xanadu'

Their album will be released on February 3, 2023.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Following a seven-year break from the studio, THE WINERY DOGS are back in full force with their aptly named third album III, which is set for release on February 3, 2023 on the band's Three Dog Music label (via Burnside Distribution/The Orchard). Following in the footsteps of their first two albums, III was once again self-produced by The Winery Dogs and mixed by longtime band associate Jay Ruston.

Yesterday, the first song to be released from III, "Xanadu," made its world premiere during Eddie Trunk's "Trunk Nation" show on SiriusXM Satellite Radio. Fans wanting to pre-order the album and enter to win a custom Fender Richie Kotzen Telecaster guitar can go here. The Vicente Cordero-directed video can be seen on the band's official YouTube page. A vinyl edition of III will also be forthcoming in just a few months.

While the all-out smokin' opening track and lead single "Xanadu," title might evoke different imagery in more progressive-leaning listening circles, KOTZEN's zen-seeking, hard-rocking ruminations on "Xanadu" once again shine a light on the eternal power of good collaboration.

"Coming out of the gates, that's a barnburner," acknowledges PORTNOY. "It's one of the fiercest tracks on the album." Incidentally, eagle ears will also delight in picking up on how definitively PORTNOY drops his drumsticks right as the song concludes. "At the end there, you're hearing me toss my sticks - not in frustration, but very much in satisfaction of what we had just done," he clarifies with a laugh.

In addition to the new music, fans will also be excited to hear that the trio is hitting the worldwide concert trail starting February 15 in Greensburg, PA at the Palace Theatre for their "202III World Tour." Ticket and VIP package info can be found on the band's official website.

III is the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed and Billboard-charting album, HOT STREAK, which was released October 2, 2015 on Loud & Proud Records via RED (a division of Sony Music Entertainment).

After landing in the Top Five on many of Amazon's pre-order charts, including #1 on the Amazon BestSellers/Hard Rock chart and #1 on the Amazon Pre-Orders/Hard Rock Albums charts, it sold 30% more than their 2013 self-titled debut, landing them on various Billboard album charts including #2 on "Top Current Alternative Albums," #5 on "Top Current Hard Music" and "Top Hard Music Albums," #6 on "Top Current Rock Albums" and "Album Core / Genre Rock," #15 "Top Current Physical Albums," #16 "Top Current Albums," and #30 on the "Top 200 Albums" chart.

Check out THE WINERY DOGS at any of the following tour stops, with more to be announced in the coming weeks and posted on the band's website and social media pages:

Tour Dates

Wed 2/15 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre
Thu 2/16 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
Fri 2/17 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
Sat 2/18 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre
Tue 2/21 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
Wed 2/22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
Thu 2/23 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
Sat 2/25 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse
Sun 2/26 - Derry, NH - - Tupelo Music Hall
Wed 3/1 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
Thu 3/2 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre
Fri 3/3 - Wabash, IN - Eagles Theatre
Sun 3/5 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center
Mon 3/6 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café
Thu 3/9 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
Fri 3/10 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre
Sat 3/11 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
Mon 3/13 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall
Tues 3/14 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
Fri 3/17 - Dallas, TX - - Amplified
Sat 3/18 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot
Sun 3/19 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Ballroom
Tue 3/21 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Wed 3/22 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Fri 3/24 - St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
Sat 3/25 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL Culture Room
Sun 3/26 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
Thu 3/30 - Virginia Beach, VA Elevation 27
Fri 3/31 - Hopewell, VA - The Beacon Theatre
Sat 4/1 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
Sun 4/2 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Tue 4/4 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
Wed 4/5 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
Thu 4/6 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Thu 4/27 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Vivo Rio (with Stone Temple Pilots)
Fri 4/28 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork n Roll (with Skid Row)
Sun 4/3 - São Paulo, Brazil - Summer Breeze Festival

Mon 6/12 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
Tue 6/13 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij
Thu 6/15 - Dessel, Belgium - - Graspop Festival
Fri 6/16 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steelmill
Sat 6/17 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
Sun 6/18 - London, England - - Shepherds Bush Empire
Tue 6/20 - Cologne, Germany - - Kantine
Wed 6/21 - Frankfurt, Germany - - Batschkapp
Thu 6/22 - Milan, Italy - - - Alcatrazz
Sun 6/25 - Cartagena, Spain - - Rock Imperium Festival
Tue 6/27 - La Rochelle, France - Crossroads



