Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The White Stripes Announce 'Elephant' Deluxe Vinyl & Digital Releases for Album's 20th Anniversary

The White Stripes Announce 'Elephant' Deluxe Vinyl & Digital Releases for Album's 20th Anniversary

The album is out digitally on Friday, March 31 via Third Man Records.

Mar. 09, 2023  

The White Stripes are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their RIAA Platinum-certified 2003 fourth studio album, Elephant, with two special releases. Elephant (Deluxe) is out digitally on Friday, March 31 via Third Man Records and sees the remastered HD audio of the original studio album joined with the band's July 2, 2003 27-song set at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom from their Elephant Tour.

Listen to "The Hardest Button to Button (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003" now and watch the visualizer featuring rare and never-before-seen Elephant Tour photos of Jack & Meg. A limited edition 2xLP version of the original Elephant album will also be released on Red Smoke (1st LP) & Clear with Red & Black Smoke (2nd LP) colored vinyl on Friday, April 21. Pre-order & pre-save both 20th Anniversary versions of Elephant now!

The 20th Anniversary celebration continues with the launch of a brand-new merchandise store and Elephant collection. Head to www.whitestripesstore.com to check out the full line and stay tuned for more Anniversary items throughout the year. Don't miss out on new collections for Jack White, The Raconteurs, and The Dead Weather as well.

Released on April 1, 2003, Elephant swiftly proved to be a critically acclaimed, award-winning phenomenon, as well as garnering worldwide popularity, peaking at #6 on the Billboard 200 while also topping the UK's Official Albums Chart.

Largely recorded over two weeks in April 2002 at London's analogue Toe Rag Studios, Elephant includes such now-classic singles as the GRAMMY® Award-winning "Seven Nation Army," "I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself," "The Hardest Button To Button," and "There's No Home For You Here," all of which prompted Rolling Stone's David Fricke to hail the album as quite simply, "a work of pulverizing perfection." Elephant went on to win the 2004 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Alternative Album" and was an "Album of the Year" nominee.

Elephant (Deluxe) Tracklist:

Disc 1:

1. Seven Nation Army

2. Black Math

3. There's No Home For You Here

4. I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself

5. In The Cold, Cold Night

6. I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother's Heart

7. You've Got Her In Your Pocket

8. Ball And Biscuit

9. The Hardest Button To Button

10. Little Acorns

11. Hypnotize

12. The Air Near My Fingers

13. Girl, You Have No Faith In Medicine

14. It's True That We Love One Another

Disc 2:

1. When I Hear My Name (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

2. Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

3. Lovesick (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

4. Hotel Yorba (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

5. Aluminum (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

6. Cool Drink Of Water Blues (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

7. The Hardest Button to Button (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

8. I Want To Be The Boy To Warm Your Mother's Heart (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

9. Stones In My Passway (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

10. Stop Breaking Down (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

11. Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

12. In The Cold, Cold Night (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

13. Seven Nation Army (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

14. The Same Boy You've Always Known (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

15. Blackjack Davey (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

16. We're Going To Be Friends (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

17. Offend In Every Way (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

18. Little Cream Soda (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

19. Cannon / Party Of Special Things to Do (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

20. Candy Cane Children (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

21. The Air Near My Fingers (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

22. This Protector (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

23. Screwdriver [Intro] (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

24. Ball and Biscuit (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

25. Screwdriver [Reprise] (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

26. Let's Build A Home (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

27. Goin' Back to Memphis (Live at The Aragon Ballroom, July 2, 2003)

Photo credit: Patrick Pantano


Hyperpop Duo CLUB EAT Announce Debut Album Start Photo
Hyperpop Duo CLUB EAT Announce Debut Album 'Start'
Burgeoning electro-pop duo and New York City nightlife mainstays CLUB EAT have announced their anticipated upcoming debut full-length album, ‘START.’ The NYC-based pair kicked off the year releasing the first single from the upcoming project, “Bubblegum.” Watch the new music video now!
Jaren Johnston and Neil Mason Launch New Label War Buddha Records Photo
Jaren Johnston and Neil Mason Launch New Label War Buddha Records
Nashville natives Jaren Johnston and Neil Mason (two-thirds of acclaimed Nashville trio The Cadillac Three) have entered into a joint venture partnership with Warner Records for their newly created, Nashville-based label War Buddha Records. 
Neo-Soul Rapper G. Finesse Taps Drummer Adam Deitch for Off Road Single Photo
Neo-Soul Rapper G. Finesse Taps Drummer Adam Deitch for 'Off Road' Single
Over the past several years, the rapper has taken his talents to Colorado by teaming up with Denver producer Jay.Greens and his new, community-oriented record label Perception Records. Perception Records has sought to spark energy into Denver music by building up the city’s recording industry, and through the label’s collaboration with G. Finesse.
POISON RUIN Release Resurrection II Single Photo
POISON RUIN Release 'Resurrection II' Single
Poison Ruin have released their latest single “Resurrection II” – a cathartic tale of the undead rising to take revenge upon those who have unknowingly wronged them. It’s full revenge fantasy with melodic rocking, equally split between surf motifs and new wave of British Heavy heavy metal riffing. Watch the new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'
March 9, 2023

Adam attended the famed Langley Fine Arts School, forming the band Derrival in high school, while touring across North America with acts such as The Zolas, Hey Ocean!, and performing at festivals, sharing the stage with Vampire Weekend, Childish Gambino, Young the Giant, Death Cab for Cutie, The Airborne Toxic Event, and Half Moon Run, and more.
The Hold Steady to Share New Song TomorrowThe Hold Steady to Share New Song Tomorrow
March 9, 2023

The Hold Steady will share their latest song, “Understudies,” tomorrow, Friday, March 10, at all DSPs and streaming services. The release of “Understudies” will mark the third track heralding The Hold Steady’s ninth studio album, The Price of Progress, arriving on their own Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers in three weeks.
Composer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music GroupComposer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music Group
March 9, 2023

A composer and sound artist whose breadth of work spans opera, sound design, film scoring, ensemble, and choral writing, she was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Music for her opera, p r i s m. Reid is currently working on a work for string orchestra commissioned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'
March 9, 2023

Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed 'a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience” by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe.
Latin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New SingleLatin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New Single
March 9, 2023

Latin power trio The Tiarras released their new single and reimagined version of classic Cuban song “La Negra Tomasa,” earlier this week. After posting their version of the song to TikTok, the track quickly went viral, garnering over 450,000 views with fans asking for an official release. Plus, check out new tour dates!
share