The Waterboys Release 'Freak Street' & 'The Golden Work' Videos

Their new album "Good Luck, Seeker" was just released.

Following the release of The Waterboys 14th album Good Luck, Seeker rave reviews have continued to roll in around the world, with it being hailed as a truly classic work from one of the most prolifically brilliant bands of our times.



Good Luck, Seeker demonstrates Mike Scott's unstoppable creative energy which has also seen him produce a string of striking, psychedelic videos to accompany the album.



After the rock'n'roll symbolism of 'Dennis Hopper', which came out on 21st August, two further videos have now been released. 'Freak Street' is a high-speed explosion of colour and attitude, while the Japanese travelogue car-drive shot by Scott for 'The Golden Work' is an abstract trip, beautifully mashed and edited by Anana Kaye of Duende Visions.

These join the previous videos for 'The Soul Singer', 'Low Down In The Broom' and 'Postcard From The Celtic Dreamtime'. Two more videos for tracks from the album will be released over the coming weeks, providing a visual companion piece to what is one of the most essential albums of The Waterboys' remarkable career.

Watch the "Freak Street" video here:

