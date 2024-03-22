The War And Treaty Releases Steamy New Track 'Stealing A Kiss'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning duo The War And Treaty releases a steamy new track, “Stealing A Kiss.” Written by the husband-and-wife pair, and inspired by their passion for each other, Michael and Tanya Trotter put their undeniable chemistry on full display in this soulful and seductive new tune.

“This song feels like a shot of red bull after an 8-hour shift with two more to go,” says Michael. “Tanya and I are super excited to deliver this envelope of country soul to our world.”

“Stealing A Kiss” is the first new song from The War And Treaty since their major label debut Lover's Game. Released to overwhelming critical praise from American Songwriter, Associated Press, Billboard, Garden & Gun, No Depression, NPR, PASTE, The Tennessean, and more, the album propelled the electrifying duo into the hearts of millions. The War And Treaty recently earned their first ever GRAMMY nominations for Best American Roots Song for “Blank Page” and for the all-genre Best New Artist.

Last year, the pair received their first ever Duo of the Year nomination from the Country Music Association and Vocal Duo nomination from the Academy of Country Music, plus recognition by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association including earning AMA Duo/Group of the Year for the second straight year.

The War And Treaty is also currently nominated for two CMT Music Awards for Duo/Group Video of the Year for “Have You A Heart” and for CMT Performance of the Year for “On My Own” honoring Patti LaBelle on CMT Smashing Glass.

Fans can vote daily for The War And Treaty leading up to the April 7 show at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas airing live on CBS. Upcoming dates for the duo include the Mavis Staples 85th Birthday Concert, Stagecoach, CMA Fest, performances across Europe, and several tour stops with Zach Bryan. For more information visit www.TheWarAndTreaty.com.

About The War And Treaty:

Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty has emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. Recently earning their first ever GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song for “Blank Page,” they also received last year their first ever Duo of the Year nomination from the Country Music Association, Vocal Duo nomination from the Academy of Country Music, plus recognition by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association including earning AMA Duo/Group of the Year for the second straight year.

With a lionhearted sonic blend, both roaring with passion and tender to the touch, The Tennessean notes, “they are unlike any other act in music.” The War And Treaty's major label debut album Lover's Game (Mercury Nashville), was met with critical praise with Associated Press claiming, "The colossally talented pair continue their commando, no-limits journey to the top of the music world.” Drawing respect across the board, they have gone on to appear as top-flight collaborators including the latest “Hey Driver” with Zach Bryan.

Photo Credit: Austin Hargrave