The War And Treaty Releases Cover of Chris Stapleton's 'Cold'

Award-winning duo The War And Treaty releases a scorching rendition of “Cold” Live from the Academy of Country Music Honors.

In celebration of Chris Stapleton receiving the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, husband-and-wife duo Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter, Jr. performed Stapleton’s Grammy Award-winning Best Country Song to a packed house at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Written by Stapleton, Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, and Derek Mixon, “Cold” first appeared on Stapleton’s ACM, CMA, and Grammy Award-winning Starting Over album.

The War And Treaty, recently named the Americana Music Association’s Duo/Group of the Year for the second straight year, also earned their first-ever Country Music Association nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year (results air live Nov. 8 on ABC).

Named for the pair’s critically acclaimed major label debut album Lover’s Game, The War And Treaty spent much of the spring and summer on sold out dates across the U.S. and Europe on the Lover’s Game World Tour.

The electrifying duo’s summer also included several All-American Road Show Tour dates with Stapleton, a collaboration with Zach Bryan on the top-streaming “Hey Driver” off his latest album, and a recording of the iconic “Sunday Kind of Love,” which serves as the backdrop to Bud Light’s new ‘Easy to Sunday’ campaign rolling out during NFL’s Sunday Night Football. Now, The War And Treaty has kicked off the fall leg of the Lover’s Game World Tour with upcoming dates in Ariz., Calif., Wash., Colo., and Texas. For more information, visit here.

Watch the performance of the cover here:

About The War And Treaty:

Founded in 2014 by the husband-and-wife duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, The War And Treaty has emerged as one of the most electrifying new acts in American music. With a lionhearted sonic blend, both roaring with passion and tender to the touch, The Tennessean notes, “they are unlike any other act in music.”

The War And Treaty’s major label debut album Lover’s Game (Mercury Nashville), was met with critical praise with Associated Press claiming, "The colossally talented pair continue their commando, no-limits journey to the top of the music world.” Drawing respect across the board, they have gone on to appear as top-flight collaborators including a the latest “Hey Driver” with Zach Bryan.

The duo has been recognized by the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, Country Music Hall of Fame, Grand Ole Opry, and Americana Music Association, recently earning AMA Duo/Group of the Year for the second straight year.

The War And Treaty has dominated stages across the globe including North America, Europe, and Australia, while headlining their own shows and opening for a diverse group of living legends; Al Green, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, John Legend, Lauren Daigle, and Van Morrison among them.