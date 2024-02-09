The Veronicas Tease New Album With Club-Ready Single 'Here to Dance'

Hitmaking Australian sisters The Veronicas further teased their highly anticipated new album Gothic Summer by unveiling the newest single “Here To Dance.” Over a funk-disco rhythmic bass and shimmery strings, “Here To Dance” reminds you to dance like no one's watching.

"This song is about disengaging from drama, whether online or personal, and remaining unbothered," Jessica explains. "'I don't care who's watching, I'm just here to dance' is a metaphor and a directive to go where the love is."

Jessica and Lisa Origliasso of The Veronicas first previewed Gothic Summer with “Perfect” and “Detox,” which were both released in Fall 2023. “Perfect” is a fierce, melody driven anthem standing up against unrealistic social pressures, while “Detox” is a ska-pop-punk fusion exploring the chaos and hypnosis of toxic relationships.

With “Here To Dance,” The Veronicas unveil an entirely new, dance-heavy anthem, a style that they are widely known for. “Here To Dance” lives in a place somewhere between Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa. This song is sure to be on high rotation in clubs worldwide.

The duo most recently performed at the 2023 When We Were Young festival where fans spanning all generations celebrated their enduring influence. In addition to releasing new music, The Veronicas will hit the road for a 22-date U.S. Headline Tour (marking their return to U.S. stages after almost a decade).

The ‘Gothic Summer' tour will run from April 3-May 5, with stops in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and more. Tickets are available now attheveronicas.com/tour.

THE VERONICAS ‘GOTHIC SUMMER'

HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

April 3rd: San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

April 5th: Seattle, WA - The Showbox

April 6th: Portland, OR - Aladdin Theatre

April 9th: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

April 10th: Denver, CO - Summit

April 12th: Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

April 13th: Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

April 14th: Chicago, IL - House of Blues

April 16th: Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

April 17th: Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

April 19th: Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

April 20th: Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore

April 21st: Boston, MA - Royale

April 22nd: New York,. NY - Irving Plaza

April 24th: Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

April 26th: Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

April 27th: Orlando, FL - House of Blues

April 28th: Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

April 30th: Dallas, TX - The Echo

May 1st: Houston, TX - White Oak

May 4th: Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

May 5th: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

ABOUT THE VERONICAS

Named “the ultimate pop-punk duo of the mid-aughts” by Nylon, The Veronicas have long been recognized for their famed blueprint in songwriting and career of multi-platinum studio albums which expertly balance vulnerability with a bit of rebellion. The hitmaking duo first emerged in 2005 with their now 4x ARIA-certified platinum, debut album The Secret Life of..., which featured hit singles such as "4ever" and "Everything I'm Not."

In 2007, they released their critically acclaimed, sophomore album Hook Me Up, which lauded their first international top-ten hit "Untouched." After a hiatus, the duo returned with their self-titled third studio album in 2014. In 2024, the duo will unveil their newest full-length body of work.

Titled Gothic Summer, the long-awaited project, which is their first international release in 10 years, finds the duo centered in their creativity as they embrace introspection and challenge societal pressures, shining a light on the truth beneath pop music's shimmering surface. Stay tuned for more on The Veronicas' Gothic Summer releasing via Big Noise Music Group this March.

Photo Credit: Logan Huffman