Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Van Pelt Release New Single 'Image Of Health'

The Van Pelt Release New Single 'Image Of Health'

The Van Pelt are set to release a brand new album titled 'Artisans & Merchants,' to be released March 17.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Influential band stands among a select few of the most revered second-wave emo / indie bands of all time including their peers in The Promise Ring, Mineral, Christie Front Drive, Boys Life, Braid

After twenty-five years of waiting, New York City cult indie favourites The Van Pelt are set to release a brand new album titled 'Artisans & Merchants,' to be released March 17th jointly by Spartan Records in North America, La Castanya in Europe/World and Gringo in the UK.

The album was recorded and mixed in Summer / Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others.

Today, the band have offered us another taste of the forthcoming album with new single 'Image Of Health', a song that beautifully encapsulates all that is special and unique about The Van Pelt's sound. Simmering guitars, driving drums and urgent, passionate words and vocals from frontman Chris Leo show a band at the peak of their powers.

If you are an historic fan of Chris Leo's vox then you accept that a certain amount of excess verbiage comes with the territory. That being said, in the words of that same Chris Leo in the year 2022 "I'm a middle-aged man now.

Straightforward, cutting to the point dialogue speaks much more to me than circuitous lofty rants. I knew a lot when I was young and what I didn't know I wasn't afraid to propose as arguments in unwinnable fights for the sake of pushing discourse into novel realms.

Now that I'm halfway through a century though, there's been this need in me to touch home base, revisit basic tenets with wiser eyes and a worldview humbled by it being smashed to pieces over and over again.

So many of my modern lyrics need no Cliff's Notes. They are so clear and direct that they only require the listener to bring their own humble vulnerability to the table as well. Addressing these lifelong elephants in the room feels more apt to me at this stage in life than dissecting astrophysics."

With that folks, we give you 'Image of Health', a song whose lyrics are explained in the lyrics themselves.



FOCUS Announce Re-Scheduled & New Dates For Their Focus 50 Tour Photo
FOCUS Announce Re-Scheduled & New Dates For Their Focus 50 Tour
The band are Thijs van Leer (Hammond organ, flute and vocals) and Pierre van der Linden (drums), who are delighted to still be performing 50 years on, together with Menno Gootjes (guitar) and Udo Pannekeet (bass) who are among the cream of Dutch musicians and grew up with the genius of Focus.
Dan Horne Of Circles Around The Sun & Grateful Shred To Release Debut Studio Album Cou Photo
Dan Horne Of Circles Around The Sun & Grateful Shred To Release Debut Studio Album 'Count The Clouds' On April 7
Record producer and electric bassist Dan Horne returns to his Lone Palm a.k.a. Liberty Hair Farm studio in Echo Park, Los Angeles for his debut full-length studio album, Count The Clouds, due out on April 7, 2023.
Chuck D To Celebrate Book Launch With Streaming Event, February 16 Photo
Chuck D To Celebrate Book Launch With Streaming Event, February 16
StagePilot and Genesis Publications are hosting a special streaming book launch event from Thursday, February 16 at 7pmGMT/7pmEST/7pmPST through Sunday, February 26 with the groundbreaking hip hop pioneer, activist and artist Chuck D. Celebrating the release of his first fine art book Livin' Loud (out now), Chuck D discusses his musical and artistic trajectory offering unprecedented insight into his life and work. 
High Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers First-Ever Anthology Photo
High Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever Anthology
Produced by Murphy (known for his landmark work with Gerry Rafferty, Richard and Linda Thompson, Van Morrison, and more), Styvers’ Hush recordings revealed her as an exceptional songstress with a humble and captivating vocal presence, redolent of such iconic artists as Carole King, Karen Carpenter, and Judee Sill.

From This Author - Michael Major


High Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever AnthologyHigh Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever Anthology
February 17, 2023

Produced by Murphy (known for his landmark work with Gerry Rafferty, Richard and Linda Thompson, Van Morrison, and more), Styvers’ Hush recordings revealed her as an exceptional songstress with a humble and captivating vocal presence, redolent of such iconic artists as Carole King, Karen Carpenter, and Judee Sill.
Ber Releases New 'Halfway' EPBer Releases New 'Halfway' EP
February 17, 2023

Halfway, the new EP from rising artist Ber, is out now via AWAL. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. In addition, Ber’s music video for the track “Slutphase” premieres, directed by frequent collaborator Sawyer Brice.
Marlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in MarchMarlon Wayans to Debut New Comedy Special on HBO Max in March
February 17, 2023

Filmed at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Wayans delivers a hilarious hour-long performance, unleashing his spot-on impressions and fearless physical comedy to address one of the most infamous recent events in pop culture – “the slap” that took place at the 94th Academy Awards® ceremony. Watch the new video trailer now!
Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'
February 17, 2023

Jake Erland is the director and DOP for the video, and it is creative directed by Sonja Fix. Both Aime and Sonja are featured in the music video, which is both dark and soft, where light and shadow clash, just like Aime's artistic approach. Both mainstream and underground, Aime Simone is a sensitive author, full of audacity.
Eloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New SingleEloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New Single
February 17, 2023

23-year-old London-based singer-songwriter Eloise releases a song and accompanying music video, “Giant Feelings.” She also announces a run of headlining European tour dates that’ll kick off on June 2nd in Paris at La Maroquinerie and culminate at London’s iconic KOKO. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
share