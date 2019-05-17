The Trash Mermaids Release Vulnerable New Song PANIC ATTACK

In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, The Trash Mermaids, led by Scarlett Blu, release their vulnerable new anthem "Panic Attack." The track, which premiered exclusively with New Noise Magazine, shares the realities of living with mental health issues. "Panic Attack" follows The Trash Mermaids' Earth Day song "Stoked On Life," in which all proceeds are being donated to Mission Blue in support of ocean conservation. The Trash Mermaids will bring both songs to life at Strange 80s 3D benefit show at The Fonda Theatre on June 1, where she is set to perform alongside acts such as Lindsey Stirling, Gavin Rossdale, Weezer and more.

Listen to "Panic Attack" here.

Watch a live performance of "Panic Attack" here:

"I care deeply about mental health," shares Blu, "I have had my own battles with anxiety and gone through multiple panic attacks during a stressful time in my life. Writing 'Panic Attack' helped me process my feelings and heal my anxieties. I am on a mission to make sure others don't experience the pain I have been through and suffer in silence."

The Trash Mermaids' Earth Day Song "Stoked On Life" follows prior releases "Sweet Candy," which was produced by Grammy award winning producer Dave Audé (Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Sting), "Up In The Never" which garnered over 4.1 million views on Youtube, as well as "Cryptic Love" and "Xperiel" which both charted on the Billboard Top 20 Dance Club Charts and have a combined 10 million views on Youtube.

Scarlett Blu's spirit of adventure led her to sail and dive in the world's oceans and she was really upset by the plastic pollution she saw everywhere. That's why she called her band The Trash Mermaids. With the help of her fans and their communities, she hopes to fulfill the bigger purpose of protecting the world's oceans and preserving its biodiversity.

The Trash Mermaids' music is not defined by genre as they want to appeal to everyone, so are often described as a "genre-hopper." Scarlett Blu writes and creates her own melodies while experimenting and pushing the rules of music. She pours her heart and soul into her songs, turning them into her diary. They are a manifestation of her authentic self.





