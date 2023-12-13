The Third Mind Announce First U.S. Tour

The “Californian Psychedelic Rockers” (Doom Charts) will kick off the 10-date West Coast run January 11 in Portland, OR.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 2 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 4 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate

The Third Mind Announce First U.S. Tour

The Third Mind, the improvisational music collective dedicated to experimenting with new, unorthodox, and unrehearsed sounds while paying tribute to groundbreaking artists like Michael Bloomfield and Fred Neil, announce their first U.S. tour in support of their recently released critically acclaimed sophomore album, The Third Mind 2.  

The “Californian Psychedelic Rockers” (Doom Charts) will kick off the 10-date West Coast run January 11 in Portland, OR, at Mississippi Studios with the first leg of their first U.S. tour culminating at the Ventura Music Hall in Ventura, CA on February 3. Rain Parade, one of the foundational bands in LA's Paisley Underground scene, will open the West Coast run. A complete list of dates is below.    

Featured in festival previews as a must-see from the San Francisco Chronicle to CBS News, The Third Mind made their live debut performance at the 2023 Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival in San Francisco's legendary Golden Gate Park. Combining folk-rock, blues, jazz, post-punk, and freeform psychedelia with dark, moody yet hopeful and beautiful sonic landscapes, the “neo-psychedelic” (Press Democrat) band used their decades of experience as bandleaders and side-persons, playing both traditional and non-traditional music to mesmerize a crowd estimated at 4,000.   

Created, produced, and directed by Victor Krummenacher, today, the band shared the official video for “Sally Go Round The Roses,” which incorporates footage from the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass live performance debut. Of the video, Dave Alvin notes, “I love how Jesse's vocal captures the plaintive, heart wrenching warnings of the lyrics while the band's performance captures the collage of wild emotions hidden in those simple yet powerful lyrics.” Added Mark Karan (Rat Dog), "When we hit the stage live at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, I felt like I'd come home.  I'm excited to be playing in The Third Mind's live/touring line-up.”   

The brainchild of GRAMMY award-winning guitarist Dave Alvin and veteran alternative music bassist Victor Krummenacher (Camper Van Beethoven, Monks of Doom, Eyelids), The Third Mind's recordings also feature guitarist David Immerglück (Counting Crows, Monks of Doom, Camper Van Beethoven), drummer Michael Jerome (Richard Thompson, Better Than Ezra, John Cale) and vocalist Jesse Sykes from her critically acclaimed group, Jesse Sykes and The Sweeter Hereafter. The Third Mind will present their live psychedelic improv debut performances with the addition of guest guitarist Mark Karan (Bob Weir's Ratdog, Phil Lesh, Delaney Bramlett).   

The six-song set, which runs the length of three LP sides, features an original composition, “Tall Grass,” written by Jesse Sykes and Dave Alvin for the album, along with other material that reflects the band members varied musical histories from a storied time, including, "Groovin' is Easy," "Why Not Your Baby,” "Sally Go Round The Roses," among others.

With a “no safety parachute” recording approach, the band used free-form studio techniques inspired by Miles Davis and showcased on their debut with no rehearsals, preconceived arrangements, and recording spontaneous group improvisations live in the studio.    Glide Magazine, which premiered its second single, “Groovin Is Easy” video, hailed “The Third Mind's take on this classic song is a mind-altering onslaught of psychedelic-tinged guitars with sweeping vocals that add an extra layer of beauty to this example of poetry in motion.”

Prior to release, the band shared “Sally Go Round The Roses” and “Tall Grass,” the first single and video. Of the “Tall Grass,” Jesse Sykes says, “‘Tall Grass' sets out to celebrate the spirit or psyche of place, where the external and internal worlds meet. It's a midnight serenade, a love song, and a bit of a eulogy to the land itself.”  

The album was produced by The Third Mind and recorded by Will Golden at Sir Tiger Studio in Los Angeles, CA, mixed by Craig Parker Adams at Winslow Court Studios in Los Angeles, and mastered by David Glasser at Airshow Mastering. The fourth LP side features The Third Mind Mandala etching by Tony Fitzpatrick with artwork by Lou Beach.

The Third Mind: On Tour

January 11 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR*
January 12 – The Crocodile Showroom – Seattle, WA*
January 13 – WOW Hall – Eugene, OR*
January 18 – Mystic Theatre – Petaluma, CA*
January 19 – Moe's Alley – Santa Cruz, CA*
January 20 – The Chapel – San Francisco, CA*
January 31 – Belly Up Tavern – Solana Beach, CA
February 1 – Pappy & Harriet's – Pioneertown, CA*
February 2 – Troubadour – West Hollywood, CA*
February 3 – Ventura Music Hall – Ventura, CA*   *w/Rain Parade  

photo credit: Leslie Campbell Photography



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Yuzima Philip Exposes Publications For Enabling Kanye West On Gun Hill Projectz Photo
Yuzima Philip Exposes Publications For Enabling Kanye West On 'Gun Hill Projectz'

Most of Yuzima Philip's new album “Gun Hill Projectz” is focused on the passing of his mother last year, But one song is aimed straight at what Yuzima calls the complicit media structure that encourages Kanye West.

2
KILL THE PAIN Confirm UK 2024 Tour Dates With Nouvelle Vague Photo
KILL THE PAIN Confirm UK 2024 Tour Dates With Nouvelle Vague

Chopping and splicing angular post-punk with elastic synth-pop, off-kilter funk and far-flung genres, listeners will hear reference points in Le Tigre to the Slits, the raw energy of ESG to the poetic musicality of Peggy Lee, the pent-up force of Patti Smith to the sardonic lyricism of Kim Gordon.

3
Lorena Leigh Rings In Holiday Cheer With Angels We Have Heard On High Photo
Lorena Leigh Rings In Holiday Cheer With 'Angels We Have Heard On High'

Lorena Leigh's musical journey began at the tender age of three, when her first singles, 'I'm Thirsty” and “I Want Something to Drink,' made their debut in the hearts of her family in North Richland Hills, TX. Immersed in the sounds of iconic artists like Trisha Yearwood and The Chicks, Leigh's early influences were deeply rooted in country.

4
Judah & The Lion Release Leave It Better Than You Found It Photo
Judah & The Lion Release 'Leave It Better Than You Found It'

Alternative folk band Judah & the Lion (Judah Akers and Brian Macdonald) released “Leave It Better Than You Found It (feat. Ruston Kelly),” a powerful ode to living a life worth living. Judah & the Lion just finished the first leg of a North American tour. The second will start in April 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer Video
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
ALADDIN
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!