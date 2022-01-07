The Sully Band Releases 'If You Love Me Like You Say'

San Diego's "Best Live Band," The Sully Band, has released their latest single "If You Love Me Like You Say." A classic tune from the late "Iceman" Albert Collins, the song is given a decidedly New Orleans-style vibe on this soulful version from The Sully Band.

One part horn-driven Chicago blues-rock and one part Mardi Gras parade, this unique reworking sounds both fresh and classic. The band recorded it with then-20-year-old wonder Anthony Cullins on lead guitar, resident keyboardist Mark Hattersley channeling Professor Longhair, and the whole band supporting a growling vocal from Sully himself.

"I've been a fan of the blues forever, artists like Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, and John Lee Hooker, but Albert wasn't really on my radar," Sully explains. "Then, during the making of this album, we were looking for certain songs about love and found this Albert Collins gem and it was 'love at first listen.' Since then, I've become a huge fan of The Iceman, and even though we put a bit of a New Orleans spice on our version, I still wanted to bring in a player really steeped in blues to handle the guitar lead, out of respect for Albert. Fortunately, I knew a young San Diego-based blues guitar phenom, Anthony Cullins, and he came into the studio and cut the track live with us, and absolutely killed it," he continues. "Hopefully this version makes both Albert Collins AND Professor Longhair proud."

"If You Love Me Like You Say" follows lead single "When The Battle Is Over (ft. Rebecca Jade)," a rocking reimagining of a Dr. John-penned gem originally recorded as a one-sided boast by Delaney & Bonnie, and later by Aretha Franklin.

Let's Straighten It Out! was conceived in the hallowed halls of Henson Recording Studio in Hollywood, California (formerly A&M Studios). With it, Sully and his bluesy, nine-piece beast of a band take us on a journey through the ups, downs, and all-arounds of love by way of 10 classic '60s and '70s soul, blues, and R&B tunes.

The album was recorded in only five jam-packed days, with "mostly-live" versions of carefully curated love-themed songs that made a mark when they were originally released and yet also feel relevant today. Sully's soulful, heartfelt vocals cut across layers of horns and guitars that take the listener on an emotional arc of joy, disappointment, struggle, and redemption.

Multiple Grammy Award-winning producer Chris Goldsmith (Blind Boys of Alabama, Ben Harper, Charlie Musselwhite, Big Head Todd) provided the musical curation that makes up Let's Straighten It Out!. Anchored by Grammy Award-winning slayer of the bass, James East (Eric Clapton, Elton John, Michael Jackson, and many others), The Sully Band is composed of seasoned, accomplished players who hail from diverse locales like Japan, Panama, and the island of Lemon Grove. The horn section features sax-flute-harp-man Tripp Sprague (Kenny Loggins, The Little River Band, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Four Tops) and trumpet and flugelhorn player Steve Dillard (The Righteous Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd).

Sully caught the music bug at age six after picking up a nylon-string guitar and playing the first few chords of "Sitting on the Dock of the Bay" with his dad. In high school, the barrel-chested, all-American football player rocked out to Boston and Foreigner with his buddies, starred in every show-tune-laden musical theatre production through college, and ended each day with James Brown or Stevie Wonder on his Pioneer receiver.

In his 20's, after pounding the unforgiving Los Angeles pavement trying to cut a record deal, he embarked on a 35-year detour, traveling a storied path from Price Club cashier to self-made entrepreneur and national radio/TV personality, ultimately finding his way back to his first true love: music.

Now, after years away from the stage, he is back in full force. He and the band have been playing regional and national shows to small but mighty crowds, from Southern California's legendary Belly Up Tavern to Austin's illustrious Antone's Nightclub, making his mark as a compelling musician and live performer ready to "Straighten it Out."

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Steve Sherman