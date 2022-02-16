The Suffers Release New Song 'How Do We Heal' Featuring Son Little and Bryce The Third

Today, the Houston-based group The Suffers released a powerful new song "How Do We Heal" featuring Son Little and Bryce The Third, their first release for Missing Piece Records.

A stirring reckoning with the enduring pain of generations of racial violence and trauma, the song poses the question: "How do we heal from this? How do we heal? They keep breaking us like we can't feel / We've all been shouting out since Emmett Till / How do we heal from this? How do we heal? / Alton, Philando, Trayvon, Tamir / We love you, we miss you, we wish you were here / Charleena, Sandra, Breonna, Korryn / We'll say your names 'til we get to see you again."

The poignant lyric video was shot between Houston and Galveston, TX, concluding at the site in Galveston where on June 19, 1865 General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for enslaved people two years after the emancipation proclamation was signed - an event that's now celebrated as Juneteenth.

"How Do We Heal" is The Suffers' first release following 2020's "Take Me To The Good Times," which was praised by The Houston Chronicle, Houston Press, Garden & Gun, Rolling Stone and many more. Over the years, the Gulf Coast Soul group has toured with Thievery Corporation, Galactic, and Lake Street Dive, and has performed at Newport Folk Fest, Austin City Limits, Afropunk, Xponential Music Festival, and NPR's Tiny Desk.

The band's sophomore album Everything Here was met with critical acclaim, with NPR Music stating, "...the musicians revel in the multidimensional, multicultural possibilities of their take on soul," and the Houston Chronicle proclaiming, "On this diverse collection, singer Kam Franklin further embraces her unique star power, backed by the band's signature blaze of horns."

The Suffers are Kam Franklin (vocals), Juliet Terrill (bass), Kevin Bernier (guitar), Michael Razo (trombone), Jon Durbin (trumpet), Nick Zamora (drums) and Jose "Chapy" Luna (percussion).

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

2/24: New Orleans, LA - Tipitinas *

3/16-3/19: Austin, TX - SXSW

4/23: Tilmon, TX - Old Settlers Music Festival

4/30: Huntsville, AL - Panopoly Arts Festival

5/7: New Orleans, LA - Republic +

5/19: Tuscon, AZ - Hotel Congress %

5/20: Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit Live %

5/21: Inglewood, CA - The Miracle %

5/22: Costa Mesa CA -The Wayfarer %

5/24: Santa Barbara CA at SoHo %

5/26: Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse %

5/28: Napa CA - Bottlerock

6/3: San Antonio, TX - Jo Long Theatre

* with Tank and The Bangas

+ with Big Freedia

% with Fat Tony